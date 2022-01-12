MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Mercedes-Benz India all set to assemble its flagship EV

The automaker has big plans when it comes to 2022, particularly in the EV space, where the brand will locally assemble the car, in a bid to boost the local, make-in-India production capabilities.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
The spotlight, for the moment, falls on the premium end of the spectrum which includes the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine, the EQS and the Mercedes-AMG GT-R Black Series.
For 2022, the brand has announced that it intends to establish more AMG Performance Centres across the world, while presently selling 12 AMG-badged cars in the country. The number and location of said AMG centres was not mentioned.
The brand, which has made a Rs 26,000 crore investment in India intends to lead the charge in the green luxury mobility space, starting with the local assembly of the EQS.
Essentially the car that will go on to supplant the formidable S-Class, the EQS’ local assembly will speak volumes of the subsidiary’s production capability as it comes with a bevy of highly sophisticated electronic features, including a glass-covered hyper screen dashboard and a range of powertrains that rivals that of the Tesla Model S, featuring a 107.8 kWh battery.
Tags: #AMG GT #Maybach S-Class #Mercedes-AMG GT-R Black Series #Mercedes-Benz India #Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine #Slideshow
first published: Jan 12, 2022 06:08 pm

