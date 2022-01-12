In Pics | Mercedes-Benz India all set to assemble its flagship EV

The spotlight, for the moment, falls on the premium end of the spectrum which includes the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine, the EQS and the Mercedes-AMG GT-R Black Series.

For 2022, the brand has announced that it intends to establish more AMG Performance Centres across the world, while presently selling 12 AMG-badged cars in the country. The number and location of said AMG centres was not mentioned.

The brand, which has made a Rs 26,000 crore investment in India intends to lead the charge in the green luxury mobility space, starting with the local assembly of the EQS.