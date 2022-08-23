In Pics | McLaren set to enter Indian market in October this year

British luxury carmaker McLaren Automotive on August 22 said it is set to enter the Indian market this year with the opening of its first dealership in Mumbai in October. McLaren sells a range of supercars which are hand-built at UK-based facility. The opening of the first retail outlet in October is a key part of company's global expansion plans, extending the brand's already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region, McLaren Automotive said in a statement. (Image: McLaren)

The supercar manufacturer said it will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the McLaren GT and the marque's first ever high-performance hybrid Artura. The company's core supercar range also includes 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants along with 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family. (Image: McLaren)

McLaren Artura | McLaren Artura features all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at its core. The automaker claims that Artura comes with high-performance hybrid powertrain, aerodynamic efficiency is more advanced than ever. (Image: McLaren)

Artura is the pure distillation of McLaren's collective expertise and experience. It's the next generation McLaren. The Artura is equipped with Pirelli’s ground-breaking Cyber Tyre. These tyres provide real-time data on temperature and pressure to the car and driver, crucial for safety on and off the track. (Image: McLaren)

From the rear suspension to the advanced E-differential, every new element contributes to a uniquely intense driving experience. Ultra-light supercar engineering, blistering electrified power, sublime agility and engagement are some of the features in McLaren Artura. (Image: McLaren)

McLaren GT | The strikingly beautiful McLaren GT is engineered for continent-crossing capability, offering an engaging yet comfortable ride and generous luggage space. It starts at the core, with a bespoke MonoCell II-T carbon fibre chassis for maximum strength but minimum weight – perfect for touring with power, speed and efficiency. (Image: McLaren)

The GT is light, stiff and has a glorious mid-mounted engine for ideal weight distribution. The advanced Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system keeps the car safe and stable in all kinds of conditions. As with every McLaren, there’s a brake steer system too. Always ready to subtly slow the inside rear wheel to sharpen turn-in and reduce understeer – giving you the confidence to apply the power earlier in challenging twists and turns. (Image: McLaren)

McLaren 720S Spider | The McLaren 720S Spider is a light, strong supercar that delivers ruthless performance. And a pure convertible cruiser. The 720S Spider is the first and only convertible to have a complete carbon-fibre shell: the Monocage II-S. And the Retractable Hard Top (RHT) is nothing short of an engineering masterclass. (Image: McLaren)

The McLaren 720S Spider packs a prodigious punch. The 4.0 litre V8 engine with twin scroll turbochargers takes it from a standing start to 60mph in just 2.8 seconds. The accompanying engine soundtrack is a guttural symphony of soaring aggression. (Image: McLaren)