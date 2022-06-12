In Pics | Lightyear 0: The world’s first production-ready solar car

Moneycontrol News

Lightyear 0, the world's first production-ready solar car, was unveiled in an online premiere earlier this week by its manufacturer - Netherlands-based startup Lightyear.The vehicle is a result of "six years of tireless innovation", the company said, adding that the pre-orders will be accepted from the year-end onwards. The interiors of the car are made from materials which have been categorised as vegan.Lightyear 0 gets charged through the double curved solar arrays on the car's roof and hood. In countries witnessing large amount of sunshine, like Portugal, the car can be driven daily for around 35 km, for seven months at a stretch, before charging again, the manufacturer said. "In cloudy climates, like the Netherlands, and based on the average commute of around 35 kilometres per day, you can drive for up to two months before you need to think about charging," it added.In addition to the solar charging feature, Lightyear 0 is also equipped with the regular electric charging plugs. "Plugged into a regular home socket, Lightyear 0 can still charge 32 kilometres per hour," the vehicle makers said.The car is powered by a 60kWh battery pack, along with four electric motors that supply 174 horsepower. It can clock a top speed of 100 miles (160 km) per hour, and is capable of sprinting to a speed of 62 miles (100 km) per hour in just 10 seconds.