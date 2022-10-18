In Pics | Foxconn unveils electric car models for Taiwan motor brand Yulon

Moneycontrol News

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, announced two new self-developed electric vehicles at its third annual Hon Hai Tech Day on October 18. The company unveiled the MODEL B crossover hatchback and the MODEL V all-terrain, electric pickup. (Image: Foxconn)The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on October 18 that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. (Image: AP)Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced. (Image: AP)The brand-new concept prototype MODEL B crossover is the mainstream for the younger generation. It is based on the MODEL C platform, but with changes to the platform size and a new body design. Its S-duct design, the streamlined roof, and the innovative air curtain on the C-pillar greatly reduces air turbulence. This allows the MODEL B to achieve an excellent drag coefficient of 0.26. As a personalized urban car, the compact 4.3-meter MODEL B has a cruising range of 450 kilometers and uses a 2.8-meter wheelbase to create a comfortable, roomy cockpit. (Image: Foxconn)MODEL C, as the first EV built on the MIH open platform, has gone directly from last year's concept prototype to this year's production vehicle, fully demonstrating Hon Hai's automotive manufacturing capabilities. With a drag coefficient of 0.28, a 0-to-100 km/h acceleration of 3.8 seconds and a distance range of nearly 700 kilometers, this model is electric, economical and multi-functional, meeting car owners’ expectations. The production-version of the MODEL C is anticipated to hit the roads in Taiwan in the second half of 2023. (Image: Foxconn)With the milestone debut of the first made-in-Taiwan electric pickup MODEL V, Hon Hai completes its range of passenger cars and large commercial vehicles. MODEL V is the result of the vertical integration of Hon Hai and MIH alliance partners. It is the first electric pickup designed and developed in Taiwan. With a payload of up to 1 ton and a greater towing capacity of 3 tons, its dynamic performance has the ability to traverse all terrains. (Image: Foxconn)The EV pickup adopts a double-cab, 5-seat configuration. Sensors surrounding the body are combined with electronic rearview mirrors and a display screen to integrate the instrument panel, which not only improves safety, but offers intelligent technology to users. (Image: AP)Hon Hai simplified the complexity of software development and greatly shortened the development time through HHEV.OS. This ideal EV software platform has excellent scalability, conforms to vehicle regulations and safety, and ensures instant and reliable transmission. (Image: AP)Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets. It said clients can modify their appearance and features. The venture adds to a crowded global market with electrics offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups. (Image: Foxconn)