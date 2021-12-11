In Pics: Ferrari Portofino M: The Best of Both Worlds

A thoroughbred Italian grand tourer doesn’t rank very high on the things that need improving, in this crazy world. Ferrari, however, begs to differ, having taken its prancing colt – the Portofino – and made it a more focused, purist-pacifying version of its former self. The “M” here, stands for Modificata, which means the changes are far more extensive than what the exterior suggests.

The Portofino M’s racing heritage is evident as soon as you step inside and behold that button-infested steering. The button sticking out of the business end of that deliciously flat-bottomed steering, with two paddle-shift blades flanking the steering column. The central infotainment console still gets a touchscreen unit, as does the data strip above the glove box which keeps the passenger telemetrically involved in the driving process.

Thumb the starter button you’re reminded that despite twin-turbocharging, this 3.9 Italian V8 can come within a hair’s breadth of aural perfection. Power levels are up by 19bhp, adding up to a grand total of 612bhp. It is more than sufficient in any setting, even though the Portofino M isn’t designed to contend with its mid-engined siblings. This is a front-engined GT car with a foldable hardtop.

While it still allows you the option of toying with g-forces and doing impromptu quarter-mile speed runs, relegating it to the realm of pure performance somehow misses the point of convertible GT cars. The Ferrari Portofino M comes alive, shrinking your area of focus to it, the horizon, and the burbling V8 that lies between the two.

But the real star here is Ferrari’s twin-clutch gearbox. The M is now fitted with an 8-speed dual-clutch unit, identical to the one found in the Roma. Upshifts are lightning quick, as it shares plenty with the more extreme SF90 Stradale. It’s not the added horsepower that makes itself apparent, as you power down an empty stretch of tarmac. It’s the way the car reacts to its impressive levels of power. Ferrari has installed a new speed sensor in the turbos, so it reacts faster.

The gearbox is also a tad lighter than before and is happy to channel vast quantities of torque, even in higher gears. The steering reads the terrain with utmost precision, but this is front-heavy. It’s only by switching ESC off (something that shouldn’t be attempted outside a racetrack) that things get truly lairy. Be assured, it’s not just the brakes on the car that bite. Ferrari also appears to have removed ten percent of the travel from the pedal, compared to the standard car.