In Pics | Everything we know so far about Tata’s new Curvv EV concept

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Tata Motors this week showed off its latest EV concept christened Curvv. Based on the new Gen 2 architecture, Tata’s future SUVs will take its design inspiration from this concept. There is time for this SUV to go into production, but Tata has already given us a lot to look forward to. For example, the new architecture allows for a number of powertrain options aside from just EV and including CNG and we will get to that. But let’s talk about the Curvv first. (Image: Tata Motors)In terms of design, unlike what its name suggests, the Curvv sports more straight lines and edges allowing for a fairly chiselled look. The front fascia is made up of a single light bar that supposedly acts as both the headlamp unit as well as the DRL and there is an obvious lack of a grille. Lower down, the bumper and air damn is blacked out with the foglamp housing also integrated with triangular LEDs. Moving over to the side, the Curvv showcases the coupe design aspect that sits on chunky rims which are again accentuated by blacked-out arches. (Image: Tata Motors)Finally, at the rear, the roofline rakes smoothly into the tail lamp unit, again a light bar that runs the width of the SUV. The edges of the rear windscreen also sport a red LED and the bumper looks very similar to the front, save for a vertical brake light in the centre. Overall, the Curvv still largely sports the Tata Impact 2.0 design, but it is by far the sharpest we have seen in the Tata lineup. What you have to remember is that the Curvv is a concept and while the design is futuristic and appealing to look at, most of the aesthetics will be dimmed down when it comes to the production model to keep with costs and standards. (Image: Tata Motors)Coming to the powertrain, the Curvv’s Gen 2 architecture, as we mentioned before, is capable of supporting a number of powertrain options incluing petrol, diesel and CNG. But EVs are the future so let us talk about what the Curvv will sport. Obviously, at this time, there are no specific details, but we do know that the architecture will allow for different electric drivetrain variants. You can have a short-range rear wheel drive only variant as well as a long-range four-wheel drive with a motor at each axle and a higher capacity battery pack. You could also have everything in between. The Curvv is expected to be capable of about 300-400 km in range. It is expected to be launched first with a full EV variant and an ICE powered version will arrive at a later date. However, there is no word yet on whether Tata is planning to launch a hybrid variant. (Image: Tata Motors)Moving over to the interiors of the SUV, the first things that you will notice are the two free-standing displays. One is the infotainment system and the other is the instrument cluster. The steering wheel, however, should be the highlight here. The new two-spoke steering wheel features a flat bottom and a glossy finish on the spokes themselves giving the illusion of a touchscreen. The Tata logo in the centre is highlighted as well allowing for a more premium look. The dashboard has a total of three layers. The topmost layer is finished in textile for a nice soft touch and the bottom has a nice angular shape. A lightbar that runs the width of the dash is sandwiched between the two and will provide ambient lighting. Overall, the interiors are fairly minimalist and nice to look at. The centre console is a floating unit and is split into two parts. The climate control panel is attached to the dash board while the lower unit houses a big rotary dial for gear selection. (Image: Tata Motors)As for the launch, we are expecting the Curvv to make it to production by 2024, and as mentioned earlier, an EV variant will come out first followed by an ICE variant. When launched, it will go up against the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV. For now, Tata is gearing up to launch long-range versions of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, both of which will get bigger batteries. Another SUV to look forward to from Tata’s stable is the resurrection of the Tata Sierra in an all-electric avatar. The Sierra, unlike the Nexon and the Curvv will be built on the Gen 3 EV architecture called Sigma Pure-EV platform. This will be an EV only architecture and will not support ICE powertrains. (Image: Tata Motors)