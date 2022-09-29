In Pics | BMW launched M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition in India at Rs 2.55 crore

BMW has launched an exclusive ’50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M8 Competition Coupe in India on September 29 at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs 2.55 crore. (Source: BMW)

BMW India had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars. Only a limited number of this special BMW M8 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ are being offered by BMW M GmBH. (Source: BMW)

The 50 Jahre M Edition is available in a range of new metallic paints - M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Grey and Aventurine Red. Customers can also choose from special Individual paints such as Daytona Beach Blue (Launched exclusively for 50 Jahre M Editions), Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green and Frozen Deep Grey. (Source: BMW)

This two-door four-seater sports car is the most powerful superlative in BMW’s Luxury Class – bold, audacious, and uncompromising. A 4.4L V8 pushing 625 horses, driving all wheels, its M genes have been elegantly translated for everyday use. It offers luxurious ambience with the ultimate motorsport feeling, designed to challenge the limits of dynamic performance. (Source: BMW)

M Carbon exterior package which comes as standard on the new M8 is being offered for the first time in India. The M Carbon exterior package lends a complete makeover to the exterior sections by using carbon fibre material on the front bumper, side air intake, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and the entirety of the rear diffuser. This helps reduce weight and aerodynamic drag and further enhances the M8’s handling. (Source: BMW)

The M8 Coupe Competition now comes with a power output of 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 in a 3.2s. Additional profile enhancements include: Special 50 Jahre M emblem, Competition badging, M Sport exhaust system, 20” jet black alloys with red M compound brake callipers, kidney grille in black high gloss, full leather merino upholstery, M seat belts and M headliner Alcantara Anthracite. (Source: BMW)

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. (Source: BMW)