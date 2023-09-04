In Pics: BMW Group unveils Neu Klasse, Mini Countryman and Mini Electric at IAA

1/6 The BMW Vision Neue Klasse was unveiled at Munich's IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show. (Image: BMW)

2/6 The central display, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, and the BMW Panoramic vision are all ways that people can engage with cars. Both the driver and front passenger can interact with information that is shown across the entire width of the windscreen at the appropriate height for the driver's line of sight. (Image: BMW)

3/6 Using the sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the Neue Klasse will run on high energy efficiency by ensuring optimized weight, air and rolling resistance as well as through intelligent heat management. (Image: BMW)

At the IAA, the Mini Countryman and Mini Electric were also unveiled for the first time. Both the new models are fully electric, guaranteeing locally emission-free driving. In the new model generation, the front end of the all-electric MINI Cooper is once again characterised by the iconic MINI circular headlights and the striking grille. (Image: BMW)

5/6 The optional head-up display guarantees that all relevant data is visible in the driver's range of vision behind the steering wheel. Because of this, the dashboard on the driver's side is left empty and has more space for the front view. The large, curving dashboard is the first to have textile surfaces. (Image: BMW)