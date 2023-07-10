In Pics: All you need to know about Hyundai’s new micro-SUV Exter

1/6 The Hyundai Exter is now available in India for a starting price of Rs 5,99,900, with the top-spec model costing Rs 9,31,990. (Image: Hyundai)

2/6 This SUV has an engine that produces an amazing 81.86 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is available with both a manual gearbox (MT) and an automatic manual gearbox (AMT). The engine produces 95.2 Nm of torque and 68 horsepower of power for the CNG version. (Image: Hyundai)

3/6 With six first-in-segment standard airbags, three-point seatbelts and seat belt reminders, the Hyundai Exter raises the bar for safety. Active stability control and hill start aid are two examples of cutting-edge electronic safety technologies that are present. The Exter includes over 40 advanced safety features in addition to 26 conventional safety features, providing complete protection for passengers. (Image: Hyundai)

4/6 The Hyundai Exter's exterior design includes squared-off wheel arches, a wider grille with circular fog lamps enclosed in a square housing, slim LED DRLs and false skid plates in the front and back. (Image: Hyundai)

5/6 For an entry-level SUV, the Hyundai Exter is crammed with a tonne of segment-first features. The Exter is equipped with a voice-activated sunroof, rear AC vents, wireless charging, cruise control, a steering wheel and gear knob coated in leather, an 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, and more. (Image: Moneycontrol)