    In Pics | A look at Mahindra's all-new Scorpio Classic

    The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants, Classic S and Classic S 11, while the Scorpio Classic will continue to be sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N which was launched in June this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
    Mahindra and Mahindra announced launch the Scorpio Classic – the new avatar of its legendary Scorpio SUV – in India. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants, Classic S and Classic S 11, and the Scorpio Classic will continue to be sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N which was launched in June this year. The prices of the Scorpio Classic will be announced on August 20. (Image: Auto Mahindra)
    The Scorpio Classic can be distinguished by its new bold grille along with a muscular bonnet with hood scoop and the new twin-peaks logo. The new DRLs with the signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps and new R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels further add to the appeal of the original form. (Image: Auto Mahindra)
    Scorpio Classic is powered by an all-aluminum lightweight GEN2 mHawk engine, producing a whopping 97 kW (132 PS) of power and 300 Nm torque. A substantial 230 Nm of low-end torque is produced at only 1000 rpm. (Image: Auto Mahindra)
    The Scorpio Classic have new two-tone beige-and-black interior theme, classic wood pattern console and premium quilted upholstery. The vehicle also has a new 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring and other modern functionalities. (Image: Auto Mahindra)
    The Scorpio Classic will be available in five colours – Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey. (Image: Auto Mahindra)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Auto #automobile #Mahindra #Mahindra Scorpio Classic #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 06:48 pm
