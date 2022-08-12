In Pics | A look at Mahindra's all-new Scorpio Classic

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced the launch of the Scorpio Classic – the new avatar of its legendary Scorpio SUV – in India. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants, Classic S and Classic S 11, while the Scorpio Classic will continue to be sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N which was launched in June this year. The prices of the Scorpio Classic will be announced on August 20. (Image: Auto Mahindra)

The Scorpio Classic can be distinguished by its new bold grille along with a muscular bonnet with hood scoop and the new twin-peaks logo. The new DRLs with the signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps and new R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the appeal of the original form. (Image: Auto Mahindra)

The Scorpio Classic is powered by an all-aluminum lightweight GEN2 mHawk engine, producing a whopping 97 kW (132 PS) of power and 300 Nm torque. A substantial 230 Nm of low-end torque is produced at only 1000 rpm. (Image: Auto Mahindra)

The Scorpio Classic has a new two-tone beige-and-black interior theme, classic wood pattern console, and premium quilted upholstery. The vehicle also has a new 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring and other modern functionalities. (Image: Auto Mahindra)