Hyundai offers discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Aura, Grand i10 Nios and Santro

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

May isn’t really the month of discounts for most vehicle makers but a few Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering discounts on select cars. The Grand i10 Nios hatchback, Aura and even the tall-boy Santro are being offered with cash benefits, exchange offers as well as corporate discounts of up to Rs 48,000. Additionally, all the CNG variants of the cars have been included in the benefits, but these do not get the cash discount. (Image: Hyundai)Grand i10 Nios | Starting with the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback carries a starting price of Rs 5.39 lakh going up to Rs 8.46 lakh for the top-spec variant. The hatchback gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000. You can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 as well as a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. All of this totals up to Rs 48,000. Note that the Rs 35,000 cash discount is available only on the turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios. While the lower variants get the exchange bonus and corporate discount, the cash benefit drops down to Rs 10,000. Additionally, the CNG does not get any cash discount. (Image: Hyundai)The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 83 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine on the other hand produces 100 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox. Then there is the 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a CNG motor that produces 69 PS of power on CNG. Hyundai has only recently closed order books for the diesel powered Nios and while the discontinuation is not official, it could mean that production of this variant could cease soon. The 1.2-litre diesel was capable of producing a maximum of 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Hyundai)Aura | Like the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura also receives a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000 amounting to a total of Rs 48,000. Like the hatchback, again, the sedan also receives the Rs 35,000 discount on only the turbo variants while the other powertrain options receive a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Both the corporate and exchange bonuses are still available across the range while the CNG receives no cash discount at all. The Hyundai Aura starts at a price of Rs 6.09 lakh for the entry level going up to Rs 9.51 lakh for the top-spec variant. (Image: Hyundai)The Hyundai Aura is powered by 1.2-litre naturally aspirate 4-cylinder engine that produces 83 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The turbo-charged 3-cylinder 1 litre petrol on the other hand produces 100 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic for the naturally aspirated engine. The turbo-petrol on the other hand is available with only a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Like the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has stopped accepting new bookings for the diesel variant of the Aura. The 1.2-litre engine is capable of producing 75 PS/190 Nm. Hyundai hasn’t yet given us a reason for closing the order books, but it could be because of the low demand for diesel powered vehicles. One has to remember that Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki does not offer any diesel options in its lineup and Hyundai could be following suit. (Image: Hyundai)Hyundai Santro | Finally the Hyundai entry-level hatchback the Santro starts at a price of Rs 4.90 lakh for the base trim going up to Rs 6.42 lakh for the top-spec variant. The Santro receives a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on all its trim levels save for the base trim. The Era trim on the other hand receives a Rs 10,000 cash discount while the CNG receives no discount. Additionally, all variants of the Santro including the Era and the CNG variant receive an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. (Image: Hyundai)The Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 69 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. Transmission options include both a 5-speed manual as well as a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. The CNG variant on the other hand is mated to the same petrol engine and produces 60 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 85 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. (Image: Hyundai)It is worth noting that production for the Hyundai Santro has been ceased. Launched first back in 1998, the Santro introduced Hyundai to the Indian market and with that managed to garner huge success. The reintroduction of the Santro in 2018 saw new design cues, but failed on multiple points such as positioning and pricing. For one, the entry-level variant of the Santro had a starting price of Rs 3.9 lakh, costlier than Hyundai’s own Grand i10 (not the Nios mentioned above), but lacked basic amenities such as a factory fitted AC. While sales for the Santro peaked when it introduced, a shifting trend towards compact SUVs among a lot of other factors only saw sales numbers slowly dwindle. The Grand i10 Nios now forms Hyundai’s entry-level hatchback, but the Korean carmaker seems to be working on a micro-SUV for the Indian market which could be a new form for the Santro. It is fairly unlikely, however, that Hyundai will want to bring the name back. (Image: Hyundai)Keep in mind that the discounts may vary across dealerships and cities, so you would be advised to speak to your nearest dealerships about these first. Unfortunately, Hyundai isn’t offering discounts on some of its more popular cars that include the SUV line. The new i20 as well as the i20 N Line, Verna, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona, electric Tuscon continue to be offered at their current ex-showroom prices. The i20 N Line marks the entry of the Hyundai’s sportier N Line models starting at Rs 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Hyundai)