Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV unveiled in India, booking open for Rs 1 lakh: See Pics

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the India-spec Ioniq 5 electric SUV. Bookings for the new EV are now open at the brand's website for Rs 1 lakh. (Source: Hyundai)Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This dedicated battery electric vehicle platform enables faster charging, increased driving range, more interior space and better handling. (Source: Hyundai)The E-GMP platform has been developed keeping in mind the future mobility needs of customers across the globe. E-GMP offers maximised interior space with a long wheelbase. (Source: Hyundai)The interplay of Parametric pixels represents the visual identity of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The cutting-edge parametric pixel lights integrated on the front provide an unmistakable light signature unique to Hyundai Ioniq 5. Parametric pixel LED taillamps enhance Ioniq 5's distinctive look. (Source: Hyundai)The flush-style automatic door handles enhance the Ioniq 5's high tech look. The touch sensors automatically release the hidden door handles for use. (Source: Hyundai)The R20 (D=512.8 mm) Parametric pixel design alloy wheels feature an eye-catching, aerodynamically efficient design, giving Ioniq 5 a confident stance. (Source: Hyundai)The Hyundai Ioniq 5’s interior design creates a living space within the SUV – a place one would spend more time in apart from home and workspace. (Source: Hyundai)The vision roof of Ioniq 5 provides the interior with a greater sense of openness. (Source: Hyundai)With ecofriendly material and nature inspired colors, Sustainability lies at the core of Ioniq 5. (Source: Hyundai)The Hyundai Ioniq 5 enables you to power your electric gadgets anywhere, anytime. The innovative V2L (Vehicle-to-Load), inside and outside, lets you make the most of sustainable electric mobility. The V2L socket provides up to 3.6kW power. (Source: Hyundai)Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers an incredible driving range and better handling. It is equipped with high-speed charging system, which is compatible with a wide range of charging infrastructures. (Source: Hyundai)Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Ioniq 5 combines safety and convenience to deliver driving pleasure. (Source: Hyundai)Hyundai Ioniq 5 allows you to stay connected with your SUV through Bluelink. Bluelink app that comes with three year subscription. In case of a mishap, Bluelink automatically notifies (ACN) the Bluelink connect centre. They in-turn provides requisite support. Customer can also press SOS to connect Bluelink Connect Centre, in case of emergency. (Source: Hyundai)