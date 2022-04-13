Hero Motorcorp hikes prices of select motorcycle models

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Hero HF 100 | Rs 51,450 | The Hero HF 100 is a no-frills commuter motorcycle targeted to people who just want to get from point A to point B. It doesn’t get much in features, but what does get is a work horse of an engine planted into a very sturdy frame and a fairly good look to keep itself relevant. The HF 100 is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates a total of 8.02 hp of maximum power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. This is then paired to a 4-speed gearbox for transmission to the rear wheel. 17-inch alloys form the rims and the suspension is handled by conventional telescopic forks up front and a dual shock absorbers at the rear. The Hero HF 100 is priced at Rs 51,450 and is available in only one variant. This is a hike of just Rs 420 and is fairly insignificant when compared to the rest of the bikes in this list. (Image: Hero)Hero HF Deluxe | Rs 56,070 | Coming up next is the Hero HF Deluxe. Essentially a slightly more premium version of the HF 100, the HF Deluxe brings with it a few chrome-finished parts and more paint scheme options on offer. It is still powered by the same 97.2cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8.02 hp of maximum power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the HF Deluxe gets four variants to choose from. The entry variant is a kick start model paired with drum brakes and alloy wheels and is priced at Rs 56,070. This is a hike of Rs 1,420 from its previous price and is also the highest when compared to its variants. The top-spec variant of the HF Deluxe is a self-start model with alloy wheels called Self Start i3S meaning it features the idle start/stop system. This allows the engine to be powered off and on automatically when stopping and starting respectively, for example at a stop light. This variant is priced at Rs 64,520, a hike of Rs 920 over the previous prices. (Image: Hero)Hero Splendor Plus | Rs 71,700 | The Hero Splendor has been one of the company’s best-selling motorcycles ever since its launch back in 1994. The nearly three-decade-old bike has managed to survive thanks to its impressive mileage and low maintenance levels. The Hero Splendor Plus, as it is called today, is available in a total of three variants, the cheapest of which is priced at Rs 69,380. This is a Rs 790 hike over the previous price. The top-spec variant on the other hand is priced at Rs 71,700 and gets the aforementioned idle start-stop system for better mileage. The Hero Splendor Plus continues to be powered by a 100cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 7.9 hp of maximum power and 8.04 Nm of peak torque. A 4-speed gearbox handles transmission duties while suspension is taken care of by conventional telescopic forks upfront and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The Splendor also gets some additional features like intake air temperature sensor which allows for an easy cold start in any sort of weather condition. (Image: Hero)Hero Super Splendor | Rs 75,700 | The Hero Super Slendor is a slightly more powerful version of the already brilliant Splendor. The Super Splendor comes powered by a 124.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 10.73 hp of maximum power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. This is then paired to a 5-speed gearbox while suspension is handled by a set of conventional forks up front and dual shock absorbers out back. The Super Splendor also gets different styling when compared to the Splendor Plus with a rounder tank and a slightly more styling headlamp unit. The tail section is also different with a stylish tail lamp as compared to the squared-off unit on the Splendor Plus. The Super Splendor is again available in two variants. The drum brake version is now priced at Rs 75,700 while the disc brake version is priced at Rs 79,600. This is a hike of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. Additional features on the Super Splendor is i3S system for idle start-stop, a USB charger and a semi-digital instrument cluster. (Image: Hero)Hero Glamour | Rs 76,500 | The Hero Glamour is Hero’s second model for the 125cc segment. Powered by the same 124.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected. This engine produces 10.7 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. While the power and torque figures remain identical to the Super Splendor, the Glamour does offer more in terms of styling featuring a larger tank and front fascia and very stylish looking 5-spoke alloy wheels. Suspension is still handled by conventional telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers. The Hero Glamour has a total of five variants, the cheapest of which is a drum brake variant priced at Rs 76,500, Rs 1,600 more than its previous price. The top-spec variant 100 Million Edition Disc is priced at Rs 82,300. Additional features on the Glamour include Auto sail tech which allows you to crawl in traffic, the i3S (idle start-stop system and a semi-digital instrument cluster. (Image: Hero)Hero Xtreme 160R | Rs 1,12,110 | Moving up to the 150cc segment, the Hero Xtreme 160R takes on the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, the Suzuki Gixxer and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V among many, many others. The Xtreme is powered by a 163cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 15 hp of maximum power and 14 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties. We rode the Xtreme 160R ourselves and we found it to be an extremely tractable bike allowing for a very comfortable yet fun ride even on long journeys. The Hero Xtreme 160R is available in a total of four variants starting at Rs 1,12,110 a mere Rs 500 hike from its earlier pricing. The top-spec Stealth Edition is now priced at Rs 1,17,660, a hike of Rs 1,000 from earlier. The Xtreme 160R also gets features such as full LED lighting, all-digital instrument cluster and stylish 17-inch alloys aside from the big bike design that it features. (Image: Hero)Hero Xtreme 200S | Rs 1,30,614 | The Hero Xtreme 200S is Hero’s entry into the super sport world complete with a fully faired design and the riding chops to go along with it. The Xtreme 200S is a pretty bike to look at. With the fairing not being too fat nor thin, Hero Motocorp has managed to undo the bad design from the Karizma ZMR. The Xtreme 200S is powered by a 199.6cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 17.83 hp of maximum power and 16.45 Nm of peak torque. Aside from a butch stance, the 200S also benefits from features such as all-digital LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and single-channel ABS. The Xtreme 200S is available in only one single variant and is priced at Rs 1,30,614, Rs 2,000 higher than its previous price. (Image: Hero)Hero Xpulse 200 4V | Rs 1,32,350 | Now, technically, the Xpulse 200 has a total of three variants. The first one is the 200T that is devoted to road touring and as such gets changes to that effect like road-biased tyres and slightly shorter suspension. The Xpulse 200 is further divided into the standard and the 200 4V. Of all of these variants, the Xpulse 200 4V is the only variant that gets a price hike. Retailing at Rs 1,32,350, the new price is Rs 2,200 higher than what it used to be. The Xpulse 200 4V builds on what seems to be already good bike in the 200. Minor differences between the 200 and the 200 4V mark themselves but it’s the mechanicals where the majority of the changes are. The 200 4V gets the same 199.6cc single-cylinder engine but instead of two valves, the 4V gets four allowing for higher revs and thereby better highway riding, where it will arguably spend most of its life. (Image: Hero)