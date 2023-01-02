Hero begins deliveries of Vida V1 electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp has commenced customer deliveries of its first electric scooter VIDA V1. The first electric vehicle of the brand was delivered in Bengaluru. Deliveries in Jaipur and Delhi will follow, the company said in a statement. (Image: Vida World)

"Our vision with VIDA is to establish future oriented mobility trends that will benefit the customers as well as the planet. With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realise our vision," Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said. (Image: Vida World)

In October, 2022 the company had forayed into the electric vehicle segment with the launch of VIDA V1, which comes with removable batteries and three-way charging options. (Image: Vida World)

The electric scooter has a range of 163 km on a single charge with a top speed of 80 km/hr. (Image: Vida World)

It is available in two variants VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 1,35,705 and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 1,46,880 (effective on-road price Delhi), inclusive of all connected features, portable charger and charging service. (Image: Vida World)

Both Vida variants get features like a 7-inch touch screen, keyless control, two-way throttle, SOS alert, fast charging, and more. (Image: Vida World)

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter gets storage capacity of 26-litres because of its electric vehicle design. (Image: Vida World)

Hero Vida V1's battery is removable and can be charged at home for easier charging. Power it at home or work. 0-80 percent in just 6 hours. (Image: Vida World)