Hell's Angels: From Royal Enfield to Ducati, over 15 motorcycles set to be launched this month

August 2022 seems to be the sweetest month for the two-wheeler industry. Starting with the highly-anticipated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and going up to the Ducati Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V2, over 15 new launches are scheduled to be launched. Among these, two new entrants—Italian manufacturer Moto Morini and the Chinese Zontes—are bringing in close to nine bikes between them.Royal Enfield Hunter 350 | The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is perhaps one of the most anticipated motorcycles on this list. Due for launch on August 7, the Hunter is going to be one of RE’s most affordable bikes, thanks to its low price — Rs 1.5 lakh. But that is not the only thing to look forward to. With the launch of the Hunter, it looks like Royal Enfield will be entering a new terrain. The Hunter can be described as a roadster. The new athletic design is a far cry from RE’s usual bulk. The roadster is based on the same J-Platform that first debuted on the Meteor 350. This means the engine will be the same 349.34 single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. (Image Source: Youtube/Tech Rider)2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 | Before the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield is set to launch an updated Bullet 350. The J Platform that started off with the Meteor 350 is now coming to the Bullet as well, and with this we can expect a smoother ride from the new bike. There are more changes that we are expecting. For example, the Bullet 350 will get the new Tripper Navigation pod as an optional extra, better switchgear, and electric starter as standard. There have been sightings of an undisguised Bullet 350 which tells us not to expect too much in terms of changes to the design. Save for an all-black treatment there may be very little to distinguish between the outgoing model and the new one. What we do expect is an increase in price thanks to the new platform. Expected to feature a Rs 1.7 lakh sticker, the Bullet 350 will no longer be the entry-level model it once was, with that honour going to the new Hunter 350. (Image Source: Royal Enfield)Hero XPulse 200T | With minor styling changes and possibly a new mill as well, Hero Motocorp is all set to launch the updated Xpulse 200T. The more road-friendly variant of the Xpulse 200, the 200T was due an update for a while. The new four-valve engine given to the Xpulse 200 was yet to make its way to the road-biased variant and spy shots certainly tell that story. On the Xpulse 200 4V, the 200 cc single cylinder churns out 19.1 hp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, and 17.35 Nm of torque peaking at 6,500 rpm. This, compared to the current 18.1 hp and 16.15 Nm figures, promises a little more oomph for better highway runs. As for styling, there should be a few minor updates to keep things fresh. From spy pictures, we can tell that the 200T will sport a new flyscreen above the headlamp unit. There is a new set of fork gaiters and the belly pan design has been tweaked to cover the exhaust pipe. Finally, the grab rails at the rear are also fresh and sport a more functional look rather than the earlier stylised version . Currently priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, the Xpulse 200T should see a slight hike thanks to the new 4V engine. (Image Source: Hero Motocorp)Honda Forza 350 | Let us be clear here. On August 8, Honda is all set to launch a new model that will be sold through its premium BigWing dealership network. What we don’t know is what that model is going to be. The teaser dropped by the Japanese manufacturer is the phrase ‘The Formidable’, and gave no other hints. Going by this alone, we suspect that it is going to be the Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter. The company had brought in limited quantities of the maxi-scooter, and all the units got scooped up. As for what we know about the Forza 350, quite a bit actually. The scooter was updated for the global markets only recently. In true maxi-scooter fashion, it gets a big front apron, big seats, large under-seat storage, and a large adjustable windscreen. Powering the Forza is a 329.6 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 28.8 hp of maximum power and 31 Nm of peak torque. Transmission is handled by a CVT gearbox. On the off-chance that we does not see the launch of the Forza, we could see an updated CB500X ADV be launched, or maybe one of Honda’s other global products in the 500 cc range. (Image Source: Honda UK)Zontes and Moto Morini | In partnership with the same organisation that distributed Benellis and Keeway motorcycles, Italian marquee Moto Morini and Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zontes are planning to debut in India this year. The companies have already released details on the bikes that are being brought to our shores. Zontes is all set to ride in five new products – the 350R Naked, GK350 Café Race, the 350X sports bike, and the 350T and 350T ADV touring bikes. All of these will be based on the same platform and will have a lot of common parts between them. Powering the Zontes bikes is going to be a 348 cc liquid-cooled single that churns out 38 hp of maximum power and 32 Nm of peak torque. Moto Morini is set to enter the market with a choice of four 650 cc motorcycles. The X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X ADV bikes, and the Seiemezzo 6 ½ Retro Street and Scrambler bikes. All four are powered by the same 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine. On the X-Capes, this engine produces 60 hp of maximum power and 54 Nm of peak torque, whereas on the Seiemezzo 6 ½ range, the figures stand at 55 hp and 54 Nm. (Image Source: Moto Morini)Keeway | Since its entry into the Indian market, Keeway has already launched two scooters and one motorcycle. The company had promised a total of eight new two-wheelers in one year, and the next one is about to drop. Unfortunately, there is hardly any information on what the Hungarian manufacturer is about to bring, but we do know that the launch should happen this month. As for its current crop, the Vieste 300 is a maxi-scooter, while the Sixties 300i is a neo-retro scooter. Both are powered by the same 278.2 cc single-cylinder that produces 18.7 hp of maximum power and 22 Nm of peak torque. The K-Light 250V, on the other hand, is a cruiser powered by a 249 cc V-twin engine that is capable of producing 18.7 hp of maximum power and 19 Nm of peak torque. The K-Light is the first cruiser in the 250 cc segment to feature a V-twin engine. It also gets a belt drive system, something you do not see in motorcycles of this segment. (Image Source: Keeway India)Harley Davidson Nightster | Globally launched earlier this year, Harley-Davidson is all set to bring the Nightster to India. When launched, the Nightster will be the company’s new entry-level motorcycle in the Sportster lineup. H-D has already announced the arrival of the Nightster and the bike is up on the company’s website as well. There is no price information, however. The bike will be available in three paint options. Powering the Nightster is the new 975 cc Revolution Max engine that churns out 89 hp of maximum power and 95 Nm of peak torque. Harley isn’t skimping on tech. It gets a range of features like ABS, traction control, and something called Rider Safety Enhancements that adjust the motorcycle’s performance according to the road situation. In Harley-Davidson’s Sport line-up, the Sportster S is priced at Rs 16.51 lakh ex-showroom, so we should see a lower price. (Image Source: Harley-Davidson India)Ducati Streetfighter V2 | The smaller sibling to the Ducati Streetfighter V4, the V2 is all set for its Indian debut. The bike recently got an update but it was mostly cosmetic. The Streetfighter V2 may be a smaller bike, but it does not skimp on power or electronics. Powering the V2 is the same engine that does duty on the Panigale V2, essentially making them the same bike. The 955 cc Superquadro L-Twin engine churns out a heart-stopping 153 hp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm, and 101.4 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. As for electronics, the bike gets the best of components such as cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, bi-directional quickshifter, engine brake control, and the Ducati Multimedia System which allows for smartphone pairing and control. Upon launch expect a price lower than Rs 19.49 lakh. (Image Source: Ducati)Ducati Panigale V4 (MY2023) and SP2 | After updating its flagship model, the Panigale V4, Ducati is now bringing it to India. While the last update gave the bike a thorough makeover, the new updates are fairly minor and limited to mainly the electronic aids and cooling system. In fact, owners of the MY2022 Panigale V4 can get their bikes updated by a simple software update. Powering the bike is a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that churns out a monstrous 215.5 hp of maximum power and 123.6 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the 2022 SP2 variant of the Panigale V4. It gets all the updates that came with MY22 V4, and then adds some to add to the glamour. Features such as STM-EVO dry clutch, Stylema R calipers, carbon-fibre wheels, and even electronically adjustable Ohlins suspension, all come standard on this limited edition. The Panigale V4 SP2, powered by the same engine as the standard V4, produces the same monstrous output figures. Upon launch, however, the bike will be available in very limited numbers, so be ready to run to the showroom soon as bookings open.