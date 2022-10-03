Five cars expected to be launched in October 2022

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Out of the 5 cars that are expected to be launched this month, three are electric and the remaining two are conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs). Electric and hybrids are in the spotlight now than ever before. Among the new launches will be Hyundai Ioniq 5 and MG Hector's facelift. Here are the 5 cars we expect to see launched this month.We’ll begin with some of the most anticipated ones and first on the list is the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Kona electric is already sold in India and the Ioniq will be the Korean manufacturer’s second EV offering here. The Ioniq 5, however, will be a more premium EV in comparison. The Ioniq 5 shares almost everything, save for design, with the Kia EV6 and as such we can expect most of the same output numbers and features, thanks to the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). On the outside, the Ioniq 5 gets a more retro-modern look with more straight lines, headlamps units with square DRLs at the front and square LED tail lamps. Internationally, the Ioniq 5 is available in two variants: Standard and Long Range. Both variants again can be optioned with either a single front-wheel drive motor or two electric motors, one at each axle. The top spec variant is an AWD variant with 77.4 kWh battery pack driving two electric motors that churn out 325 hp of maximum power and 605 Nm of torque. Which variant is slotted for India, we have to still find out, but reports suggest that the Ioniq will likely be locally assembled, so we can expect a lower price tag than the Kia EV6. (Image: Hyundai)Chinese manufacturer BYD made its entry into the Indian markets a short while ago, but only in the fleet segment. The E6 electric MPV has now been made available for private buyers but the better news is just around the corner. The company is all set to launch the Atto 3 electric SUV. The SUV EV is scheduled for launch on October 11 and has been available in some other markets like New Zealand, Singapore and Australia for a while now. In terms of design, the Atto 3 looks like any typical SUV but with its own unique touches. The front features a sleek set of headlamps with a chrome strop connecting the two, no grille to speak of, and a nice-looking bumper complete with a faux, silver skid-plate. The rear windscreen is steeply raked and the tail gate features wrap around tail lamps. Powering the Atto 3 is a choice between a 49.92 kWh and a 60.48 kWh battery pack, which, in turn, powers a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor. The company claims the bigger battery is capable of 480 km on a single charge as per the NEDC cycle. A recent teaser released by the company showcases the interiors of the car with a rotating screen for the infotainment system. This will be a very unique offering and allows you to choose whether you want your screen in portrait mode or landscape. The BYD Atto will be making its way to the Indian markets by way of the SKD (semi knocked-down) route. This should mean a sticker price of roughly Rs 25-35 lakh, putting it in competition with the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric. (Image: BYD)Alongside the Ioniq 5, Hyundai is also getting ready to launch the facelifted Kona Electric. Launched in 2019, Kona became the first electric car to grace our markets from a mainstream manufacturer. In 2020, Kona Electric received its first facelift internationally. The car is now bound for our shores once again and this means a host of changes and upgrades. To start off, the Kona Electric receives a new design complete with an overhauled front fascia. Hyundai has replaced the front grille with a closed-off panel, something befitting an electric vehicle since so much cooling is not required at the front. Headlamps have been sharpened and the cladding toned down with body-coloured wheel arches and a new set of alloys. Mechanically, the Kona will remain unchanged. The current Kona in India is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery paired with a 136 hp motor providing a range of 304 km on a single charge. Globally, however, the SUV also gets a larger 64 kWh battery pack paired with a 204 hp motor. This variant allows for a total range of 483 km. Whether Hyundai decides to bring in this variant is yet to be seen, but we should be able to see the interior updates similar to the international spec Kona. (Image: Hyundai)British brand MG is all set to launch their latest iteration of the MG Hector and with the reveal just around the corner has been giving us teasers. The latest of these is a shot of the interiors. The MG Hector has been on sale in India since 2019 and has already gone under the knife once. This will be the second facelift the Hector will see and we can expect changes to the exteriors as well. The front will get a revised diamond mesh grille, repositioned headlamps and a revised bumper. Rear styling is expected to remain the same, but most of the changes are expected to be on the interiors. There is a new 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new graphics on the 7-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a refreshed cabin design that will make the Hector look all new. Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged with two petrol options, one of which features mild-hybrid tech and a larger 2-litre turbo-diesel capable of producing 170 hp of maximum power. Of course, the top variants of the Hector will also get ADAS which increases the safety factor of the SUV. (Image: MG Motor)Mahindra is all set to unveil a more powerful version of its compact SUV, the XUV300, on October 7. First showcased at the 2022 Auto Expo, the new XUV300 will be powered by a new turbo petrol engine, and to differentiate the variant will be christened XUV300 Sportz. In terms of design, however, there are going to be very few changes. Most of the panels will remain the same and the changes will be limited to the new decals and ‘Sportz’ badging around the car. Interiors may be updated with a new colour scheme such as black with red contrast accents and stitching. The focus for the SUV, however, will lie in the new engine. The XUV300 Sportz is expected to be powered by a retuned version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This will produce 128 hp of maximum power and 230 Nm of peak torque. For context, the current turbo-petrol produces 108 hp and 200 Nm. Further, the Sportz will only be available with a single 6-speed manual transmission option, but all four trim variants – W4, W6, W8 and W8(O) – should be available. Expect pricing to be at a premium over the current starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh. (Image: Mahindra)