Ferrari Purosangue: All you need to know about brand’s first-ever four-dour, four-seater car

Ferrari has finally unveiled the all-new Purosangue SUV, the brand’s first-ever four-door, four-seater car. Its sleek, athletic exterior sets it apart from other four-door, four-seater cars in the market and combines with a sublimely comfortable, luxuriously room and impeccably appointed cabin. (Source: Ferrari)Ferrari has decided to give the Purosangue a front-mid engine layout, with a rear-mounted transmission to balance out the weight distribution. It even sits lower than rivals like the Lamborghini Urus and unlike the turbo-V8 powered Urus, the Purosanque is going for a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12, as if to demonstrate just how hardcore and not off-road oriented this car is. (Source: Ferrari)The Ferrari Purosangue (meaning thoroughbred) name describes the car’s architecture. The SUV also offers the space on board to ensure exceptional comfort for all four occupants. Purosangue doesn’t have a front grille – this has been replaced by a dihedral suspended on the lower section. Two shells create a disc form with a slot that houses the camera and parking sensors. (Source: Ferrari)The Ferrari Purosangue’s aero development is focused on making the bodywork, underbody and rear diffuser as efficient as possible. (Source: Ferrari)The Ferrari Purosangue boasts the Ferrari active suspension system, a world first. This new suspension archtype offers numerous advantages, starting with actuation: a hydraulic shock absorber combined with an electric motor ensures that body and wheels can be controlled actively at higher frequencies than traditional active systems. (Source: Ferrari)Ferrari has also given Purosangue the very latest iterations of the vehicle dynamic control systems, including the independent four-wheel steering of the 812 Competizione and ABS ‘evo’ with the 6-way Chasis Dynamics Sensor (6w-CDS) of the 296 GTB. The ABS ‘evo’ controller technology will use information from the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) to much more precisely estimate the car’s speed in order to determine the slip target for the four wheels under braking. (Source: Ferrari)For the first time, Hill Descent Control (HDC) function is being made available in a Ferrari, which helps the driver to maintain and control the car’s speed. When HDC is activated, it will control the braking system to guarantee that the car’s speed does not exceed that set on the display. (Source: Ferrari)The 4RM-S on the Ferrari Purosangue inherits both the innovations made to the control logic developed for the SF90 Stradale’s 4WD system, coupled with the independent 4WS seen on the 812 Competizione. (Source: Ferrari)The cabin looks and feels like an extremely elegant, sporty lounge. Modern design languages harmoniously combine with Ferrari’s signature GT sports car aesthetic. The dual-cockpit architecture and the 10.25” display provides all the information to front passenger to help them participate in the driving experience. The Ferrari Purosangue features the entirely digital interface already adopted for the rest of the range. (Source: Ferrari)For the first time in history, the cabin has four separate and independently adjustable seats. The integration of comfort-focused components, the use of variable density foams, and the new suspension system, delivers unprecedented occupant comfort. (Source: Ferrari)