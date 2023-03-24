Everything you need to know about India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe: See Pics

1/8

Almost nine months after introducing the GLC, Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the coupe variant of the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the GLC Coupe. Expected to go on sale internationally in July, the Coupe will be making its way to Indian shores a little later. The SUV, like its standard counterpart, has been reworked in a number of areas including the styling, as well as new powertrain options. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Starting with the exterior, the GLC Coupe continues to feature the silhouette of its predecessor. As the name suggests, the raked roofline forms an integral part of the car’s profile. The front fascia is now defined by a larger grille, reworked headlamps and a tweaked bumper. The bonnet, too, is a more contoured version, and the crease lines on the fenders are crisper than before. Over on the side, most of the features seem similar to the outgoing model, with the biggest difference being a new set of wheels. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The side profile also gives you a clear view of the liftback tailgate, adding to the Coupe’s already fairly sporty stance. At the rear, new LED tail lamp clusters form the biggest difference. This also means the entire rear section has been tweaked for a more aggressive appearance. Finally, the rear bumper has been reshaped along with new exhaust tips on either side. As far as dimensions are concerned, the new Coupe stands 31 mm longer and 55 mm taller than before, measuring 4,763 mm, 1,890 mm and 1,699 mm in length, width and height respectively. The wheelbase has been extended by 15 mm to 2,888 mm. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Moving on to the powertrain options, the GLC Coupe gets a comprehensive list of engine specs to keep things fresh. There are two petrol options as well as two diesel versions, all of which feature mild hybrid properties. One thing the German brand does is include the powertrain option in its naming scheme, giving us a clear picture of what we opt for. We’ll start with the petrol options. The 2-litre GLC 200 is capable of producing 204 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. Then there is the GLC 300, capable of delivering 258 hp of maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque. On the diesel front, the GLC 220d is capable of 197 hp of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque; the GLC 300d is capable of 269 hp of maximum power and 550 Nm of peak torque. As mentioned earlier, all of these options feature mild hybrid tech, which gives the car an additional 200 Nm of torque under acceleration across the line. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Then you have three additional powertrains: PHEVs. The GLC 300 e and the GLC 400 e are petrol-powered while the GLC 300 de is diesel-fueled. A 31.2 kWh battery pack supplies power to a 100 kW motor in all the options. This means the GLC 300 e gets a system output of 230 hp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque, the GLC 400 e produces 381 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque and finally, the GLC 300 de is capable of funneling 335 hp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. Now, of course, all of these are strong hybrids, which means they also have pure electric capabilities. The all-electric driving range for 300 e, 400 e and 300 de is rated at 119-131 km, 119-131 km and 113-130 km respectively. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Just like the exteriors and powertrains, Mercedes has also changed the interiors of the car. Similar to the more upright GLC, the Coupe gets a reworked dashboard complete with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a portrait style 11.9-inch infotainment unit. The older unit had a conventional landscape-oriented unit. There are new air vents as well as a newly designed steering wheel. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The interiors have also been done up with higher quality material. This, Mercedes says is to increase the perceived luxury for passengers in the car. MBUX comes as the car’s standard system in the infotainment section and audiophiles will be pleased to know that an optional Burmester surround sound system is also available, complete with 15 speakers, for a total output of 710 watts. Additionally, there is also a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof and a number of extras as optional features. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

As for when the timing of the launch in India, we expect Mercedes-Benz to launch the standard GLC in India sometime in the third quarter of this year. So we can expect a short delay before the Coupe is eventually brought to our shores. In terms of competition, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe does have any rivals. However, in a broader sense, it will compete with the rest of the GLC’s rival line-up such as the BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and the Audi Q5, among others. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

