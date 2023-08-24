English
    BMW launches BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition in India: In Pics

    From the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé, which debuted in 2012, to the BMW 4, The 8, and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, these four-door coupés are popular among automobile enthusiasts, and the BMW Gran Coupé family is growing.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
    BMW India will release the BMW 220i M Performance Edition on September 7. Bookings for the car, only available in Black Sapphire metallic colour, started on August 24 at 12:30 p.m. (Image: BMW)
    1/5
    The BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 1,50,000. (Image: BMW)
    2/5
    BMW will launch the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition in India. Pre-bookings are now available. Only limited units are available for pre-order through the BMW Online Shop. (Image: BMW)
    3/5
    The distinctive BMW kidney grille, LED headlights and rear lights, frameless doors, muscular shoulders, and athletic rear - all exude authority, which is mirrored on the inside. The driver-oriented cockpit creates an atmosphere that is unique and sporty in equal parts, with interior lighted trim finishes with a 'Mesh' accent on the instrument panel and front door panel and optional sport seats. (Image: BMW)
    4/5
    The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has already made a name for itself in the sector by bringing a new level of individuality, performance and athletic appeal to the table. With an extended profile and frameless doors, the contemporary design stands out. (Image: BMW)
    5/5
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 05:07 pm

