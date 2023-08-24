BMW launches BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition in India: In Pics

1/5 The BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 1,50,000. (Image: BMW)

2/5 BMW will launch the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition in India. Pre-bookings are now available. Only limited units are available for pre-order through the BMW Online Shop. (Image: BMW)

3/5 The distinctive BMW kidney grille, LED headlights and rear lights, frameless doors, muscular shoulders, and athletic rear - all exude authority, which is mirrored on the inside. The driver-oriented cockpit creates an atmosphere that is unique and sporty in equal parts, with interior lighted trim finishes with a 'Mesh' accent on the instrument panel and front door panel and optional sport seats. (Image: BMW)

4/5 The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has already made a name for itself in the sector by bringing a new level of individuality, performance and athletic appeal to the table. With an extended profile and frameless doors, the contemporary design stands out. (Image: BMW)