BMW launches BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition in India: In Pics From the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé, which debuted in 2012, to the BMW 4, The 8, and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, these four-door coupés are popular among automobile enthusiasts, and the BMW Gran Coupé family is growing.
August 24, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
The BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 1,50,000. (Image: BMW)
BMW will launch the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition in India. Pre-bookings are now available. Only limited units are available for pre-order through the BMW Online Shop. (Image: BMW)
The distinctive BMW kidney grille, LED headlights and rear lights, frameless doors, muscular shoulders, and athletic rear - all exude authority, which is mirrored on the inside. The driver-oriented cockpit creates an atmosphere that is unique and sporty in equal parts, with interior lighted trim finishes with a 'Mesh' accent on the instrument panel and front door panel and optional sport seats. (Image: BMW)
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has already made a name for itself in the sector by bringing a new level of individuality, performance and athletic appeal to the table. With an extended profile and frameless doors, the contemporary design stands out. (Image: BMW)
