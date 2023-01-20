Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launched in India. Check pictures here

1/12

Moneycontrol News

Luxury carmaker Bentley on January 20 announced the launch of the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market. The automaker offers the new Bentayga EWB in two variants - Azure and the first edition. (Image: Bentley Motors)The SUV is priced at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom Delhi), which can fluctuate due to exchange rate, government taxes, and customisations. (Image: Bentley Motors)The new variant of the ultra-luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is powered by a V8 twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine that produces 542 bhp horsepower and 770Nm of torque. (Image: Bentley Motors)The engine, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, is said to be capable of reaching 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h. (Image: Bentley Motors)The new Bentley SUV will offer a rear-cabin experience. Bookings for the car have started and customers can expect delivery within 8-9 months. (Image: Bentley Motors)Notably, the Bentayga EWB has a wheelbase of 3,175 mm whereas the standard Bentayga has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. The automaker has extended the wheelbase of the EWB SUV by 180mm. (Image: Bentley Motors)The all-new SUV's overall length now measures 5,322 mm. (Image: Bentley Motors)Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats that can be adjusted in 22 ways, controlled using a compact touchscreen remote device. (Image: Bentley Motors)The SUV gets quilted seats, mood lighting, and a heated steering wheel on the Azure variant. The Azure variant also comes with an Advanced Driver Aids System (ADAS). (Image: Bentley Motors)Inside, the SUV has My Bentley connected services, including a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired and wireless), satellite maps, real-time traffic information, and online radio. (Image: Bentley Motors)Optional features include the Bentley Rear Entertainment system, which lets passengers stream content from mobile devices to 10.1” touchscreens on the seatbacks. (Image: Bentley Motors)All Bentayga EWB models feature both Bentley Dynamic Ride and All-Wheel Steering. Bentley Dynamic Ride uses two electrically powered anti-roll bars that stiffen automatically when required, to improve cabin comfort when cornering, while the All-wheel steering offers twin benefits - maximize manoeuvrability at low speeds and stability when changing lanes or overtaking at higher speeds. (Image: Bentley Motors)