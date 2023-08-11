Ather unveils refreshed product portfolio, launches 450S: See pics

1/5 Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, announced a completely refreshed product portfolio which will be built on the company’s best-selling 450 platform. The newly launched 450S and the refreshed 450X will be packed with new safety and performance features that are unseen in the industry yet, including India’s first DeepViewTM Display making its debut in the new 450S. (Image: Ather Energy)

2/5 “In 150 cc space, Ather is present in the entire market. Six or seven out of 10 scooters sold in the 150cc space is an Ather 450X and we have a dominating market share over there. With the 125cc launch, we will double our market share in the overall EV space to about 30-40 percent,” Ather co-founder and chief executive Tarun Mehta told Moneycontrol on August 11 on the sidelines of the scooter launch event. (Image: Ather Energy)

3/5 The 450S comes with a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh, an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 115km, a 0–40 acceleration of 3.9 sec, and a top speed of 90 km/h, the company has said. (Image: Ather Energy)

4/5 The 450S’ starting price is Rs 1,29,999. Ather’s 450X ranges between Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 1,70,000. It comes with a host of changes from 450X such as the DeepView Display, a new switchgear, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), and coasting regen, which improves range by up to 7 percent, the firm said in a statement to media. (Image: Ather Energy)