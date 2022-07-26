In Pics | 9 new cars including 5 Mahindra SUVs scheduled for August 2022

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

July saw a flood of new SUVs hit the Indian market. August, too, will see a slew of new four-wheelers, but this time the selection is a little more varied. The most economical of the August launches will be Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s third-gen Alto, which is expected to receive a massive overhaul. Mahindra and Mahindra, too, is about to unveil five new SUVs under their Born Electric range of EVs. But perhaps the biggest launch will be German automaker Mercedes-Benz’s EQS, an all-electric S-Class sedan complete with frills and features never before seen in any car so far.Due for a launch in the middle of the month, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is finally entering its third iteration. This time the company hasn’t shied away from a complete makeover and we are likely to see major changes on both the exteriors as well as interiors. Of course, spy pictures of the new-gen Alto have already made their way to the internet, so we have a basic idea of what to expect. The Alto has grown in size. Like the Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR and XL6, the new Alto is based on the company’s Heartect platform. In terms of design, we could expect to see something resembling the Celerio. There is a new front fascia with updated headlamps, larger air dam and a new bumper. From the side, the Alto looks taller and at the rear, a new set of tail lamps finish off the design changes. We expect Maruti to retain the current 796cc motor. However, the Alto will also get the new K10C 1-litre petrol engine. This produces 67 hp of maximum power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The interiors are also set to get an update with a new dashboard, new instrument console and a host of new features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, idle start-stop, power windows, etc. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Toyota is all set to launch its first hybrid SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on August 16. Competing with a whole host of SUVs in its segment, the Hyryder brings with it one thing that no other midsize SUV in India has: a strong hybrid powertrain with a 25 km on electric-only range. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with two powertrain engines, both of which are naturally aspirated. The first is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid variant that churns out 103 hp of power and 135 Nm of torque. The second is the strong hybrid—a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol paired with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery that is capable of producing a total of 115 hp of maximum power. As everyone knows, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a Toyota-badged Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Indian carmaker’s mid-sized SUV that is expected to launch in September. From Maruti’s 27.97 kmpl fuel efficiency claim, we can expect the Hyryder to also attain roughly the same figure. Now, while the Hyryder’s main competition will come from the Hyundai Creta, other rivals include the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Nissan Kicks. (Image: Toyota Bharat)Hyundai is finally bringing the latest-generation Tucson to Indian shores in early August. Bookings for the SUV have already begun and the token amount is set at Rs 50,000. The new-gen Tucson is radically different from its predecessor and one look at the front is enough to tell the whole story. The grille, based on Hyundai’s Parametric Jewel theme, is 3D in nature, with chrome elements flanked by LED DRLs that seem to be part of it. The front bumper has been re-profiled to integrate the headlamp cluster and a new faux skid plate sits at the bottom. At the rear is an LED strip that runs the width of the car with the tail lamps themselves resembling fangs. The Tucson will get two powertrain options. A 2-litre petrol engine will produce 156 hp of maximum power and 192 Nm of peak torque. The 2-litre diesel is a turbocharged unit capable of producing 186 hp of maximum power and 416 Nm of peak torque. In terms of transmission options, it doesn’t seem like Hyundai will be offering a manual gearbox with the Tucson. While the petrol will get a 6-speed torque convertor, the diesel gets an 8-speed automatic. The Tucson’s diesel variant is also available with an all-wheel-drive option. (Image: Hyundai)With a launch date of August 24, Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring to India its flagship electric sedan, the EQS 53 4Matic+. Now remember, this is the AMG variant of the EQS and as such gets a host of performance parts that make it better than the standard 450+ and 580 variants, both of which will also be assembled in India when launched. Back to the EQS 53, power comes from a 107.8 kWh battery pack mated to two electric motors—one at each axle. In its basic trim, the EQS’s motors are capable of producing 649 hp of maximum power and 950 Nm of peak torque. However, Mercedes also offers an optional AMG Dynamic Plus package which in the car’s race start mode churns out a total of 750 hp of maximum power and 1,020 Nm of peak torque. The EQS is the German manufacturer’s flagship and as such gets a host of features inside as well. The highlight of this is the Hyperscreen, a set of three displays integrated into one big glass panel on the dashboard. One of the displays is the instrument cluster set behind the steering wheel. The others are your infotainment screens, one which sits in the middle and the second for the passenger. (Image: Mercedes AMG)Mahindra and Mahindra recently teased five new electric SUVs that are to be launched on August 15 in the UK. There aren’t very many details out about the SUVs, but there are a few guesses we can hazard. First, all of the SUVs are part of the company’s Born Electric project, implying that they have been designed as electric vehicles from the ground up. The silhouettes from the teaser suggest four coupe-SUV-shaped cars and a more conventionally designed SUV. A previous teaser also showcased C-shaped LED DRLs at the front and LED lights at the back on three SUVs. These aren’t shown in this teaser, but it’s likely they are the same cars. The new concepts will be unveiled at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in Oxfordshire, UK, which is headed by chief designer Pratap Bose. More details are expected in the run-up to the launch date. (Image: Auto Mahindra)