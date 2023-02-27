Meghalaya-Nagaland Elections: Polling for assembly elections is underway, voters queue up to cast their vote

1/10 Voting for assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland begin on February 27 at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. After high-voltage campaigns, the poll battles has reached their finality as voters will decide the fate of candidates. (Image: Twitter @PIBKohima)

2/10 People were seen thronging the polling stations to cast their votes early in the morning. (Image: Twitter @PIBKohima)

3/10 The single-phased Nagaland Assembly polls began on 59 constituencies on February 27 amid tight security. The state has witnessed nearly 75 percent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls. (Image: Twitter @PIBKohima)

4/10 During the high-decibel election campaign in Nagaland that ended on February 25, all the contesting parties made a last-ditch effort to win over the voters in bid to swing their mandate in their favour. (Image: Twitter @PIBKohima)

5/10 There are a total of 13,17,632 electorate in Nagaland, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. A total of 2,351 polling stations have been set up in the state. (Image: Twitter @PIBKohima)

6/10 In Meghalaya, over 21 lakh electorates, including 10.99 lakh women and 10.68 lakh men will decide the fate of 369 candidates. There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state. (Image: Twitter @PIBShillong)

7/10 Polling is held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 assembly constituencies in the Meghalaya state. The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya. (Image: Twitter @PIBShillong)

8/10 As many as 369 candidates from Meghalaya state are in the fray of which 36 are women. (Image: Twitter @PIBShillong)

9/10 According to the Election Commission, CCTV surveillance has been installed in all the critical/vulnerable polling stations across the state with either webcasting or videography. (Image: Twitter @PIBShillong)