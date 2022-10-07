English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewspersonal finance

    What are deductibles in insurance covers?

    Preeti Kulkarni
    October 07, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

    Deductibles in insurance policies refer to what you have to pay before the insurer settles your claim. For instance, when you file a loss of baggage claim under your international travel insurance policy, you may have to pay the first $100 before the company chips in with the rest. This is to prevent frivolous claims. In health insurance, if you have a base cover of, say, Rs 5 lakh and buy a top-up policy with sum insured of Rs 20 lakh, the latter will be triggered only after you exhaust the Rs 5-lakh. Your base policy is treated as a ‘deductible’ here. Some motor insurance policies offer discounts if you choose deductibles.

    Decoding deductibles
    Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning
    Tags: #Health Insurance #insurance #MC Mini #personal finance
    first published: Oct 7, 2022 05:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.