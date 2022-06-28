Zomato-Blinkit deal: The numbers don’t add up

In July 2021 Zomato picked up a 9.3 percent stake in e-grocer Grofers for a valuation of nearly $1 billion. This acquisition was justified by analysts as saying that the app-based food delivery company was entering into a high growth segment. But over the year, Grofers has changed its identity to Blinkit and with it, its business model. The rebranding reflected the change in focus on quick commerce — delivery in 15 minutes in the grocery space. Seemingly impressed by this...