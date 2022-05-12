Yields are hardening, what does the future hold for Indian bond market?

Sovereign bond yields, which have been gradually moving up since the second half of the last fiscal year, have started to rise at a much faster pace this fiscal year. Upward pressure has intensified post an off-cycle 40 bps rate hike by the MPC earlier this month, with a signal that a hiking cycle is in the offing, as headline CPI inflation is likely to remain well above 6% - the upper band of target range – in the...