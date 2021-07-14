Yellen makes case for Ireland to join global tax deal

AP

Alan Rappeport BRUSSELS — The United States is hopeful that Ireland will drop its resistance to joining the global tax agreement that it is brokering, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made the case to her Irish counterpart this week that it is in its economic interests to join the deal. During a week-long trip to Europe, Yellen worked to gather more support for a global plan that is intended to put an end to tax havens and curb profit shifting with...