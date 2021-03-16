Yashwant Sinha has got a new role in West Bengal elections

Yashwant Sinha

It takes only a little more than three hours to cover the 150-odd km stretch from the verdant hills and placid lakes of Hazaribagh in landlocked Jharkhand — the Lok Sabha constituency Yashwant Sinha and son Jayant Sinha have represented nearly successively since 1998 — to the Maithon Dam on the Damodar River, the entry point to the coastal state of West Bengal.

Millions from Jharkhand, for at least a couple of hundred years now, have taken this route to head to Bengal’s industrial cities of Asansol, Durgapur, Siliguri and Kolkata, and still do, to find work in its mills, factories, ports and docks.

On March 13, 83-year-old Yashwant Sinha, a veteran politician, was in Kolkata to join the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). His journey to West Bengal, however, has taken a detour via the national capital where he has served not just as a bureaucrat, but also a minister in two governments.

On March 15, Yashwant Sinha found work when appointed TMC’s vice president. He was also made a member of the TMC’s national working committee. The relationship between Sinha and his new boss, 66-year-old Banerjee, who were colleagues in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Cabinet, should benefit both. Sinha has joined the TMC that is still recovering from the jolt it suffered at losing former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 6.

In the run up to any assembly poll where it hopes to unseat a ruling regional party, the BJP’s propaganda toolbox targets not only that party’s alleged non-performance, but also launches a media blitzkrieg of sorts of persuading ‘eminent personalities’ from that state to join the BJP.

In the case of West Bengal, the BJP has poached politicians from the TMC, like Trivedi, and also got artistes, the latest being actor Mithun Chakraborty, to become its members.

The BJP’s core supporters no longer have time to heed what Yashwant Sinha has to say, dismissing his criticism as a case of sour grapes since he was not offered any posts once Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

But it could be argued, as TMC insiders do, that Yashwant Sinha’s words still carry weight, at least much more than the likes of Trivedi and Chakraborty, among the educated middle classes, significant sections of which in West Bengal, the bhadralok, are gravitating towards the BJP.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, along with Jaswant Singh and Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha was part of Vajpayee’s team of ministers that helped the BJP dispel its image of a party predominantly comprising nativist Hindi-speaking leaders.

The TMC leadership is hopeful the Bengali bhadralok might sit up and take notice of what Yashwant Sinha has to say about Modi, concentration of power and the state of the economy when he begins campaigning.

Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, another former BJP veteran, buttressed the point about Yashwant Sinha’s appeal among the educated as he tweeted: “Great news. People wanted statesman, former finance and external affairs minister, intellectual par excellence Yashwant Sinha to return to politics...”

In the run up to the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, where the Congress gave the BJP a scare, Yashwant Sinha and former Gujarat Chief Minister Suresh Mehta travelled across the state by road to campaign against the BJP. Mehta, like Yashwant Sinha, is another who did not come from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, but was close to Vajpayee and LK Advani in the late 1990s — and now finds himself disagreeing with the current politics of the BJP.

Yashwant Sinha was one of the earliest to back Modi as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP. He officially quit the BJP in early 2018, but had turned one of the more vocal critics of the government by 2015. Sinha has addressed public meetings and press conferences across India to highlight the “mismanagement” he believes Modi, Amit Shah, the late Arun Jaitley and others have wrought on India.

After the BJP lost the Bihar polls in 2015, Yashwant Sinha and other seniors had flagged receding inner-party democracy within the BJP. He campaigned against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar assembly polls of October-November 2020.

Around the time the Modi government completed one year in June 2015, Yashwant Sinha made fun of the unwritten rule that those above 75-years of age will not be allowed to contest Lok Sabha elections or inducted in the ministries. “All those who are above the age of 75 were declared brain dead on May 26, 2014,” he said. Jaitley had then ridiculed Yashwant Sinha as a “job applicant at 80”. That metro man E Sreedharan, at 88-years of age, is not only an assembly election candidate, but a putative chief ministerial face of the BJP in Kerala would gall Sinha and several other BJP veterans.

The TMC is set to deploy Yashwant Sinha to address meetings in cities such as Asansol, Durgapur and Kolkata that have not just significant migrant population from Jharkhand and Bihar, but also home to the state’s influential business community.

The TMC in return, if it were to win, could help Yashwant Sinha make it back to Parliament. The Rajya Sabha seat Trivedi resigned from would soon come up for elections. Another occasion to send him to Parliament would arise when six of the 16 Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal will retire by August 2023.