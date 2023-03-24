 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xi’s Moscow Visit: A weakened Russia in China’s orbit narrows India’s geopolitical options in Asia

Namrata Hasija
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Chinese president Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow sent a message to the West that China will not abandon Russia and will, in fact, take the friendship to the next level. China turning Russia into its junior partner is bad news for India, which has depended long on the latter for military and diplomatic support

Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed among others for sale at a souvenir shop in Moscow, Russia, on March 21, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met 40 times since Xi took over in March 2013. The latest visit, the 41st, is however the first one after the Ukraine war erupted.

Before focusing on the outcomes of this meeting and implications for the region, a glance at this personal friendship and China-Russia friendship is pertinent to understand the dynamics of the current meeting.

The China-Russia Friendship

China has different categories for its partnerships with each country, the highest formulation “Comprehensive strategic partnership coordination relations” is used only to describe its relationship with Russia. The only other country with a separate stand-alone relationship is Pakistan. Over the last ten years, President Xi has personally invested in the relationship and he connects ideologically, as well, with President Putin.