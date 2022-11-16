HomeNewsOpinion

Xi-Biden meet: stepping back from the brink 

Manas Chakravarty   •

While the US wants to co-operate with China on ‘transnational challenges’ such as climate change, global macroeconomic stability, health and global food security, on the economic front it will continue to ‘compete vigorously’, code for saying that the economic war will continue 

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met at G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia (Photo: Reuters via ANI)
Highlights The Biden-Xi meeting has helped reduce tensions between the US and China Both sides have at least decided to continue talking But substantial differences remain, seen from the very different interpretations of the meeting While the strategic rivalry remains, what has changed are the short-term tactics Biden’s willingness to engage with Xi will ensure that Putin is even more isolated Geopolitics, not economics, now dictates US-China ties  The meeting between President Xi and President Biden at the G20 gathering of world leaders in Bali has...

