Xi-Biden meet: stepping back from the brink 

Highlights The Biden-Xi meeting has helped reduce tensions between the US and China Both sides have at least decided to continue talking But substantial differences remain, seen from the very different interpretations of the meeting While the strategic rivalry remains, what has changed are the short-term tactics Biden’s willingness to engage with Xi will ensure that Putin is even more isolated Geopolitics, not economics, now dictates US-China ties The meeting between President Xi and President Biden at the G20 gathering of world leaders in Bali has...