Write-offs are distinct from waivers. They are not a sign of crony capitalism.

It is a headline that appears with monotonous regularity on newspapers, television channels and on social media handles: Banks in India have written-off lakhs of crores of rupees to favour large corporate clients.

The latest example is Rahul Gandhi tweeting that the government has forgiven the debt of a few industrialists to the tune of Rs 2.38 lakh crore. The number seems to have been picked up from the Reserve Bank of India’s Trends and Progress report released last week, but the interpretation is incorrect.

Loan write-offs are not waivers. There is no forgiveness of debt. In the Reserve Bank’s own words: “Banks voluntarily write off NPAs (non-performing assets) in order to clean up their balance-sheets, avail tax benefits and optimise the use of capital. At the same time, borrowers of written-off loans remain liable for repayment.”

What banks do is simply take these bad loans off their balance sheet. Write-offs are an accounting exercise. But recovery efforts continue and when these are successful, the money recovered flows straight to the bank bottom line.

That doesn’t mean that write-offs are to be condoned. The increasing amount of write-offs over the past decade shows banks’ struggles with non-performing loans. In the last 10 years, Indian lenders wrote off a cumulative Rs 8.8 lakh crore. This has happened during when the Congress was in power too, a fact Gandhi seems to have conveniently forgotten. Of this, state-owned lenders accounted for three out of every four rupees written off in the last decade.

That shows the lax credit culture and poor underwriting practices at Indian lenders. Everyone has been responsible for the bad loan mess from banks themselves to the government which didn’t question excessive lending in state-owned banks and regulators who gave banks a long rope. Ultimately, this ends up burdening the taxpayer who has to finance these losses, and consumers who have to bear higher interest rates and service charges.

While politicians in opposition are quick to blame the government of the day for the mess in the banking system, it has transcended governments and been around for at least a decade now.

New modes of recovery such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have meant that banks are able to recover some portion of their bad loans written off. But more needs to be done and that means tackling the problem at it root. For that, the fiscal dominance of banks should end. In other words, the state should get out of the business of banking.

As we have argued earlier, the government should allow RBI to treat these entities on par with private banks. A professional board will help. Public sector bank staff should be given the right incentives for taking commercial decisions and banks should improve project assessment capabilities by hiring specialists and having flexible compensation policies.

These prescriptions aren’t new. Multiple committees and experts have suggested them over the years to multiple governments. But implementing these measures requires gumption and hard work which are decidedly unappealing in comparison to the applause gained by tweeting out a big number out of context in social media.​