World TB Day | Mitigation of drug resistance is a must in TB fight

A child being examined for signs of tuberculosis in Faridabad, Haryana. (Image: JP Davidson via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

The COVID-19 pandemic has alerted the global health community to the constant threat of communicable diseases caused by viral and bacterial infections and its impact on the good health and well-being of people. Thus, as we emerge from this pandemic, eradicating Tuberculosis (TB), a communicable bacterial disease, assumes greater significance. Ending TB as a public health challenge, a key pillar for realizing the UN SDG (sustainable development goals) of good health and well-being will positively affect the development paradigm for the next ten years.

TB has been a silent killer. Before COVID-19, it was the primary cause of mortalities from a single infectious agent. Despite being a health threat since the 19th century[1], TB, unlike COVID-19, has received inadequate visibility and funding from governments. Worsening the situation further, the pandemic has reversed even the limited progress so far on global and national TB eradication goals. Due to the onset of lockdowns and associated restrictions to curb COVID-19, severe drops in TB notifications have been reported globally, the most substantial reduction being from India[2]. Compared to 2019, TB notifications dropped by 41 percent in India in 2020[3].

In the light of these reversals, it is of utmost importance that TB mitigation efforts are strengthened. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), also known as drug resistance, impedes TB mitigation. The level of drug resistance to rifampicin, a commonly used antibiotic against TB, has increased by over eight times between 2012 and 2019[4]. A survey estimating the prevalence of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) in India found that about 3 percent of the new cases exhibit resistance to multiple drugs[5]. With 26 percent of the global TB burden in India[6], our vision to eliminate TB[7] would never be fulfilled, if drug resistance continues unchecked. AMR reduces the efficacy of existing treatments, and in some cases, the drugs cease to affect the disease. The key drivers of AMR are overuse of drugs like antibiotics amongst humans, misuse of drugs in livestock, the agriculture sector, and the irresponsible discharge of untreated pharmaceutical effluents and hospital wastewater into the environment.

The National Policy for Containment of AMR and India’s National Action Plan on AMR (NAP-AMR), launched in 2011[8] and 2017, respectively, and attempted to curtail these drivers. Consequently, the government banned the use of Colistin in the livestock and poultry industry[9] and initiated the Red Line Campaign attempting to restrict the over-the-counter sale of antibiotics[10]. Further, to curb the spread of AMR through agriculture, recently, two TB drugs have been banned from usage in farming [11]. Due to these efforts, some headway has been achieved on limiting AMR from overuse and misuse of drugs. However, the growing uptick in environmental AMR is still a cause of concern.

Through a January 2020 draft notification, the government attempted to curtail the antibiotic residues present in untreated pharmaceutical effluents, but the notification was never finalized. In the absence of stringent policies and monitoring mechanisms, frequent cases of antibiotic pollution have been reported from various corners of the country[12] [13] [14].

Dangerously high levels of potent antibiotics have been found in the river Sirsa, Cauvery, and the Yamuna. Given the interconnectedness between animal, human and environmental ecosystems, the high levels of antibiotic residue would ultimately contribute to AMR uptick in humans.

AMR is likely to increase further due to the overuse of antibiotics to treat COVID-19. Researchers estimate that about 216 million additional doses of various antibiotics were sold during the first phase of the pandemic in the country[15]. As the first five years of the NAP-AMR close in 2022, AMR mitigation efforts must be recalibrated to account for the uptick during COVID-19 along with robust solutions for driving down environmental AMR.

Additionally, the collective efforts of corporate bodies, policymakers, and other stakeholders are needed to find collaborative solutions and to support successful monitoring and implementation of the initiatives taken by the government. While policymakers can leverage behavioral change campaigns to raise mass awareness for overuse and misuse, surveillance mechanisms must be deployed to limit the discharge of untreated effluents into the environment.

On this World TB Day, a renewed emphasis on ending TB as a public health concern is the need of the hour, but this goal will not be realized without the mitigation of AMR.

JVR Prasada Rao is a former health secretary, Government of India.