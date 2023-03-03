 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Obesity Day: Eight tips to reduce weight, control diabetes and fight obesity

V Mohan
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

March 4 is observed globally as World Obesity Day. Eating healthy carbs, including more fibre in diet, not skipping breakfast, and exercising regularly have become critically important ingredients to include in our daily routines to protect us from the diabesity phenomenon 

Weight control is a common goal for many people with obesity, but people with type 2 diabetes especially need to pay attention to it. As the adverse health effects of obesity and diabetes mellitus are common and they tend to occur together, it is referred to as Diabesity.

In the 21st century, obesity has reached epidemic proportions in India, affecting nearly 30 percent of the population. India's continued integration into global food markets has resulted in a significant increase in the availability of unhealthy, processed food.

The average daily calorie intake in middle-class and high-income households is rising as a result of this processed food intake and rising middle class incomes. Numerous chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, osteoarthritis and even some forms of cancer are linked to obesity.

Being overweight makes the body less able to use insulin, a condition called ‘insulin resistance’, which makes it harder to control blood sugar levels. The World Health Organization says that most people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. The length of time a person has had a high Body Mass Index (BMI) – a metric used to determine whether a person is overweight or obese – is associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Losing weight can thus have a huge beneficial effect on your health and blood sugar levels. So here are eight tips to lose weight.


  1. Set small, attainable objectives

Losing weight is not an easy process. It's possible, but it takes work and commitment. It can be difficult to begin the weight loss journey, and it's easy to forget where you are. Setting goals that are doable and attainable aids in staying motivated and moving forward. Instead of setting too lofty goals, set smaller ones, like walking around the block four times a week or only eating dessert on the weekends.