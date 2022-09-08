World EV Day | We need to bust myths and biases towards electric vehicles

India’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 depends heavily on its cities’ abilities to decarbonise. India, like the rest of the world, is seeing a rise in transportation-driven emissions, especially from urban areas. As we celebrate World Electric Vehicle Day on September 9, it is essential that urban decision-makers prioritise low-carbon mobility, and enable a smooth transition towards the electrification of personal vehicles.

Mitigation Potential & Policy Overview

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are an emerging technology that have great potential to rapidly reduce transportation emissions, and provide co-benefits like addressing chronic air pollution. While the overall mitigation potential of BEVs is contingent on the fuel source used to charge the vehicle, studies from other coal-dependent countries, such as Poland, show that BEVs charged from the grid reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 29 percent as compared to petrol and diesel. With India’s better grid emissions factor, and commitments to increase our renewable energy capacity, it’s likely that our potential for mitigation could be higher.

However, the growth in sales of BEVs in India has been slow. In 2021, BEV car sales contributed to only 0.4 percent of all car sales despite a strong policy push by Government of India to promote electric vehicles. Many state governments have followed suit, implementing state EV policies with sales targets, incentives to induce demand, and rolling out expansive charging networks in large cities.

Yet, with Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME 2) set to conclude this year, it’s clear that more than policy nudges are required to boost the consumption of BEVs in India. The most recent Sixth Assessment Report by Working Group III of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights the importance of behavioural intervention to influence mode choice, and travel demand as a new area of research. Their findings indicate that the efficacy of new technologies, like BEVs, depend on ‘consumer preferences’.

Behavioural Change

However, India’s national and state policies don’t leverage the potential for behavioural intervention to spur demand for EVs. FAME 2 and state EV policies employ subsides and incentives such as exemptions from road fees, loan deductions, and tax benefits to reduce price barriers to BEVs. They also promote the expansion of charging networks to make it easier for people to drive BEVs, and charge them while away from home. However, without addressing myths and biases that dissuade potential customers from transitioning to EVs, these directives may not be successful in ensuring that BEVs contribute to a 30 percent share of vehicular sales by 2030.

Globally, studies have shown a variety of behavioural barriers that dissuade customers from purchasing EVs. First, prospective customers worry about the driving range of an electric vehicle. They often believe that their vehicle will run out of battery, and they’ll be stranded or require assistance. This bias is perceptual, and can be overcome through informational campaigns to raise awareness about the reality of the vehicle’s driving range. In India, the average range of a BEV car is 300 kilometres, but the average commuter only travels 35 kilometres per day. By spotlighting actual driving needs, and the ease of charging, this barrier can be addressed by reframing the issue, and presenting a solution, both by retailers and local governments.

Second, many potential customers are uninformed about the environmental benefits of BEVs: as BEVs are often charged through the grid, they may falsely seem to be as polluting as an ICE vehicle if the grid is powered by fossil fuels. Actually, EVs are more efficient and reduce emissions even if charged through non-renewable sources.

Third, many car-owners who consider purchasing an EV as a second car or switching to an EV are limited by status quo bias, where they compare new vehicles to what they already own. This has played out as people forging a lack of trust in the technology, and concluding that battery technology may be unreliable.

Detailed behavioural insights are urgently needed to develop contextual solutions and interventions to address misgivings around BEVs in Indian cities. Currently, the majority of research around barriers to BEVs is rooted in the Global North, and solutions may not be applicable the different physical, social, and economic context of Indian cities. There is great potential for BEVs in India’s low-carbon transition, and we must not limit this by dismissing the potential for behaviour change.

Ashali Bhandari is Senior Urban Planner, Centre for Social and Behaviour Change, Ashoka University. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.