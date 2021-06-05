World Environment Day | Teens in search of Chennai’s lost lakes

The exodus from rural to urban areas is a scar of the ‘development’ model we follow. As cities expand to accommodate more people, environmental concerns are often ignored. Such omissions are often rationalised as the price we have to pay for progress. While many may have given up on it, three school students from Chennai in Tamil Nadu have decided to not be silent bystanders.

Sixteen-year-olds Nandhabalan JK and Kharan PR, and 14-year-old RB Rakshitha combined advanced mapping technologies like Google Earth, Google Time Lapse and ISRO's geoportal Bhuvan, with good old research techniques of browsing through ancient maps and survey records, PWD records and conducting interviews to trace the locations and pathways of 97 lost and partially-lost water bodies in and around Chennai.

Of these 97, at least 32 lakes and tributaries have vanished. Today where once these water bodies stood are roads, residential buildings and office spaces. The remaining 65 are shrinking due to encroachment and rapid urbanisation.

“I always wondered why cities get flooded when it rains. My teacher told me it is because we are not taking care of our water bodies. For example, there was a small tank near my house which is now a dump yard,” says Nandhabalan, a Plus-1 (Class XI) student at the Chennai Public School.

Nandhabalan, Kharan and Rakshitha are part of a team called ‘Ilanthamizhar Chennai’, which is guided by the ‘Ulagalaviya Ilanthamizhar Kuzhu’, a collective which promotes Tamil youth across the world.

Discovering Lost Lakes

The idea of the project was to mark the lakes which have disappeared through ages and also to document the existing ones facing serious threats of encroachment.

The highlight of the trio’s work is that they have developed a map which helps one identify the locations of those lost, as well as those shrinking water bodies. A click on any one of the 97 water bodies, and its location is highlighted. The erstwhile water body appears above current day Chennai. One can clearly see what was once a lake/canal is today a densely-populated urban cluster. It shows how rapid urbanisation and encroachment destroyed many water bodies in and around the city.

For example, if you click on the Long Tank in Nungambakkam, you get the exact location and expanse of the lake more than six decades ago. Take a closer look and you can see that almost the entire area where once Long Tank was located are today buildings and roads.

Data Collection

Data collection was the most daunting among tasks. The trio started their research as soon as the national lockdown was lifted in mid-2020. “We collected data from libraries such as the Madras Literary Society, Connemara Public Library, PWD offices, old British era books on Madras and current books written by historians S Muthiah and KRA Narasaiah,” says Nandhabalan, who is heading the team.

While Nandhabalan and Kharan were busy pouring through maps and records, Rakshitha went into communities and spoke with locals and the elderly to stitch together missing information about water bodies. “I spoke to the elders, many of whom recollected lush water bodies in their localities. I cross-checked this information with other historical records,” says Rakshitha, a Class IX student at ABS Vidhya Mandhir School, Thiruvallur.

At a time when COVID-19 protocols have imposed many restrictions to free movement, data collection was a challenge. “Like many students of my age, I was new to masks and sanitisers. It was not easy to speak to people wearing a mask. But I soon got used to it,” says Rakshitha.

(L to R): Kharan, Rakshitha, and Nandhabalan at the Adyar River, Chennai (File Photo)

Chennai’s Water Woes

The team is aware that their research should not remain on paper and realises its potential in changing two major problems Chennai faces: water scarcity during summers and flooding during the monsoons.

“From the map we can get an idea about our land, whether it was an aeri (lake) or high ground during that period. It can help us locate erstwhile rivers and lakes and if need be construct flood tunnels which will help us in retrieving the path of lost lakes. These tunnels will help in distributing excess water during the monsoons, improve the water table in the city, and can help in addressing the water crisis,” says Kharan, also a Plus-1 (Class XI) student at Chennai Public School.

Chennai’s water woes are a decades-old problem. Some of the reasons for this are shoddy expansion of the city, mismanagement of existing rivers, and encroachment of the Pallikaranai wetland ecosystem among others.

Chennai once had a natural drainage system with its three great rivers: The Adyar, the Kosasthalaiyar, and the Cooum. The Buckingham Canal cut across the three rivers. But today, these rivers have become stagnant open drains. “The Long Tank comprising the Nungambakkam tank and Mylapore tank vanished long ago. The Elambore River (a tributary of Kosasthalaiyar), the Villivakkam Lake, the Spur Tank are some other big water bodies that we have lost. The Pallikaranai marsh is shrinking by the day due to the dumping of waste,” says Nandhabalan.

They are planning to send their findings to the state government. They also feel that public awareness about the lost water bodies can make a difference. “Environmental challenges we face can be solved with the help of this data. Even though the process takes its own time, we see it as an investment which will definitely pay its price,” says Kharan.

Conclusion

Nandhabalan, Kharan and Rakshitha are everyday teenagers who we can find in our neighbourhoods. Perhaps, what lit a spark in them was their personal experience. “The 2015 Chennai flooding was a rude shock….the most disturbing image from that event which stuck with me was a photograph which appeared on the front page of a newspaper — it was of a library which was flooded and books floating around and some washed away. From then on I was trying to find the exact reasons that caused the flood,” says Nandhabalan.