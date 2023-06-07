World Bank says India’s contribution to global growth to match that of the US

India’s contribution is projected to remain 0.2 percentage points of the 2.4 percent growth in the world economy. (Image source: Reuters/File)

The World Bank publication ‘Global Economic Prospects’ says that global real GDP growth will slow sharply this year to 2.1 percent, from 3.1 percent in 2022, before rebounding a bit to 2.4 percent in 2024. The World Bank expects growth in India too to slow from 7.2 percent in 2022-23 to 6.3 percent in 2023-24, with a slight increase to 6.4 percent in 2024-25. However, it remains the fastest-growing large economy. The accompanying chart shows that, of the 2.1 percent...