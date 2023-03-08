 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day: Is India doing enough to boost Nari Shakti?

Lekha Chakraborty
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Gender Budgeting is a promising framework for ensuring women-led development. It is laudable that the narrative has shifted from women’s development to women-led development 

Gender budgeting on the taxation side is equally crucial, though in many countries gender budgeting is confined to only the expenditure side. (PTI)

In Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised ‘Nari Shakti’ as the harbinger of India’s bright future. As this is the last year before India goes for elections, the government has been focusing on incentivising the ‘calculus of consent’ through women-led development narratives.

It is equally crucial to pitch these major announcements within the framework of long-term Public Financial Management (PFM) tools like gender budgeting to protect the fiscal vigour of these announcements – and pre-empt being labelled as just ‘election freebies’. The political economy of gender budgeting is thus compelling.

Gender Budgeting is a fiscal innovation that translates gender commitments into budgetary commitments. It will be a game changer if women in India own gender budgeting as a policy tool for their ‘say’ in the budget. The move by NITI Aayog to make gender budgeting legally mandatory in India through Gender Budgeting Act is a welcome move in this direction. The Gender Budget Statement is an important fiscal policy tool to provide a roadmap on ‘Nari Shakti’ - to analyse how India spends on women. The analytical matrices and institutional mechanisms of gender budgeting have been designed by NIPFP (an independent research institute of the Ministry of Finance) and we have comparable time series data. It is high time to analyse the impact of gender budgeting on outcomes in terms of women’s empowerment. The Gender Budget Statement is mandated through Budget Call Circulars.

India’s women empowerment model