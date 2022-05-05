HomeNewsOpinion

With rate hike, RBI signals removal of pandemic-era monetary stimulus

Gaurav Kapur   •

In spite of the likelihood of a series of rate hikes, policy may yet remain broadly supportive for growth as real policy rates may remain negative, with average CPI inflation exceeding the nominal Repo rate over the year

Shaktikanta Das (FIle image)
In an off-cycle meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to raise the Repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40%. Along with that the RBI has raised banks’ CRR by 50 bps, draining out surplus liquidity worth Rs. 870 billion in the process. While the timing and magnitude of the move had an element of surprise, the nature of this policy action was anticipated, after the March CPI inflation print came in at 6.95%, almost 1% higher...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers