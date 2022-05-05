With rate hike, RBI signals removal of pandemic-era monetary stimulus

In an off-cycle meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to raise the Repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40%. Along with that the RBI has raised banks’ CRR by 50 bps, draining out surplus liquidity worth Rs. 870 billion in the process. While the timing and magnitude of the move had an element of surprise, the nature of this policy action was anticipated, after the March CPI inflation print came in at 6.95%, almost 1% higher...