English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    With rate hike, RBI signals removal of pandemic-era monetary stimulus

    In spite of the likelihood of a series of rate hikes, policy may yet remain broadly supportive for growth as real policy rates may remain negative, with average CPI inflation exceeding the nominal Repo rate over the year

    Gaurav Kapur
    May 05, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    With rate hike, RBI signals removal of pandemic-era monetary stimulus

    Shaktikanta Das (FIle image)

    In an off-cycle meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to raise the Repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40%. Along with that the RBI has raised banks’ CRR by 50 bps, draining out surplus liquidity worth Rs. 870 billion in the process. While the timing and magnitude of the move had an element of surprise, the nature of this policy action was anticipated, after the March CPI inflation print came in at 6.95%, almost 1% higher...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI plays catch-up

      May 4, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC says it with Q4, auto sales falter, how to build volatility, the Economic Recovery Tracker and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers