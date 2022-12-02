HomeNewsOpinion

With its lenders back in the courts, Jet’s future looks cloudy

Sundeep Khanna   •

In retrospect, it is clear that the consortium that bid for and bagged the rights to revive the airline underestimated the financial requirements of the task they had undertaken

Despite getting its air operator certificate six months ago, there's no clarity over when Jet can begin flying again. (File image)
Highlights  Jet’s lenders have sought approached NCLT for dismissal of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s application to take over the airline  The consortium underestimated the financial requirements of the task  The problem is that a rapid turnaround of this scale requires massive and ready capital infusion, which requires deep pockets  Despite getting its air operator certificate six months ago, there's no clarity over when Jet can begin flying again  Losses continue to mount at the defunct airline  If the revival attempt fails, it will be another blow...

