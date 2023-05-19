English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    With inflation being reined in, a recovery in the markets is expected in the second half of FY24 

    Housing and construction related sectors could pick up with interest rates moderating ahead. Financials too may help to hold up the overall sentiment

    Anand Radhakrishnan
    May 19, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
    With inflation being reined in, a recovery in the markets is expected in the second half of FY24 

    Markets are beginning to look through the impending slowdown in the US and other key economies on expectations that policy actions could effectively contain inflation and lead to the conclusion of the rate hiking cycle.

    As opposed to the widespread expectations that the year 2023 will continue to see high inflation and high interest rates along with low growth, over the past month we are beginning to observe an improvement in the sentiments of global investors. This renewed optimism is potentially based on the continuing positive trend in quarterly earnings growth reported by the US corporate sector. Supportive incoming global macroeconomic data has helped lower recessionary concerns for this year. These factors have contributed...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US debt ceiling, a political drama

      May 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lead prices set to rise as supply weakens, it might be too late for authorities...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers