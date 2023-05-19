With inflation being reined in, a recovery in the markets is expected in the second half of FY24 

Markets are beginning to look through the impending slowdown in the US and other key economies on expectations that policy actions could effectively contain inflation and lead to the conclusion of the rate hiking cycle.

As opposed to the widespread expectations that the year 2023 will continue to see high inflation and high interest rates along with low growth, over the past month we are beginning to observe an improvement in the sentiments of global investors. This renewed optimism is potentially based on the continuing positive trend in quarterly earnings growth reported by the US corporate sector. Supportive incoming global macroeconomic data has helped lower recessionary concerns for this year. These factors have contributed...