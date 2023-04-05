 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With ChatGPT plugins, OpenAI could revolutionise web browsing, challenge Google’s dominance

Nivash Jeevanandam
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Over a week into the release of ChatGPT Plugins, many websites and apps are turning to the generative AI tool to give themselves a headstart over rivals and improve customer experience

OpenAI has lately launched ChatGPT Plugins, a method of extending the functionality of ChatGPT to do web-based tasks. It means ChatGPT can not only access the web and read the most recent articles and news but also perform tasks for us like grocery shopping, flight booking, and much more.

These tools help ChatGPT access up-to-date information, run computations, or use third-party services like OpenTable to make reservations at your favourite restaurants and manage your bookings, Wolfram as a study tool and Instacart to order groceries from your favourite local supermarkets.

Following OpenAI's iterative deployment philosophy, the researchers are releasing plugins in ChatGPT one at a time to examine their actual use, impact, and safety and alignment concerns, all of which they claim are critical to achieving their goal.

Plugins are used to supplement or expand the functionality of your website. For example, if you want to sell products or accept donations on your website, you'll need a plugin. The Adobe Flash Player, Java virtual machine (for Java applets), QuickTime, Microsoft Silverlight, and the Unity Web Player are all examples of such software.