With BJP dominating Hindutva, a new articulation of regional politics could be Uddhav Thackeray's best bet

Jaideep Hardikar
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Amid the fight of his life to salvage his political future and irritants like Rahul Gandhi’s derisiveness towards VD Savarkar, Uddhav has no option but to stick with the MVA, which has a certain electoral traction. But his politics needs new direction, not just arithmetic

Retaining Mumbai might be Uddhav Thackeray’s immediate priority. For that, he needs the Congress and NCP. (File image)

The road to the future comes from the past and goes through the present. This is especially true for Uddhav Thackeray. The heir apparent anointed by none other than the Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray – all when he was alive, has been saddled by problems his outfit has never earlier confronted.

He has been robbed of his men, his party, by a seemingly innocuous “theft of family legacy”.

A total contrast to his father’s style, stature and tone, Uddhav is at such a critical juncture that how he plays the hard-ball today will shape his future, never mind the plethora of his political, legal, and other woes. Problem is, he’s not getting any younger. Time is such an essence.

Sena’s Transformation