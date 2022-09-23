HomeNewsOpinion

Wind power assets — Battling the headwinds 

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Wind energy has hit a rough patch with installation and performance both slowing; quick steps are needed to help the sector gather some tailwinds 

Representative image
Highlights Installation of wind power is slowing; Present capacity 40 GW, against a target of 140 GW by 2030; Tough ask to reach the target in another eight years; Performance of commissioned projects also suffering; Government considering pooling wind assets for bidding; High time to give offshore wind projects a big push; A hybrid model — a mix of solar and wind — can be an option; Quick action is imperative to realise renewable energy dreams. The wind energy sector in India is facing stiff headwinds. While capacity...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers