Wind power assets — Battling the headwinds 

Highlights Installation of wind power is slowing; Present capacity 40 GW, against a target of 140 GW by 2030; Tough ask to reach the target in another eight years; Performance of commissioned projects also suffering; Government considering pooling wind assets for bidding; High time to give offshore wind projects a big push; A hybrid model — a mix of solar and wind — can be an option; Quick action is imperative to realise renewable energy dreams. The wind energy sector in India is facing stiff headwinds. While capacity...