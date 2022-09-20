Will transportation now move at the speed of a cheetah?

National Logistics Policy (NLP) announced to overhaul transportation NLP to complement PM Gati Shakti to boost India’s infrastructure At 14% of GDP, India’s logistics cost is high by global standards NLP aims at lowering logistics costs to single digit Technology backbone and coordinated action key to NLP’s success Policy is medium-term positive for organised logistic players Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to unleash animal spirits in India’s transportation. On a day the Prime Minister released eight cheetahs — the big cat that was declared extinct...