Will the pandemic productivity boom last?

Image: Shutterstock

Neil Irwin For most of the past 15 years, the U.S. economy was mired in a period of low productivity growth. Who would have guessed that the pathway out of it might include a pandemic? Yet that is what the numbers show. Since the second quarter of 2020, labour productivity — the amount of output per hour of work — has risen at a 3.8% annual rate, compared with 1.4% from 2005 to 2019. New data published Tuesday showed the trend...