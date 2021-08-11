MARKET NEWS

English
Will the pandemic productivity boom last?

Since the second quarter of 2020, labour productivity — the amount of output per hour of work — has risen at a 3.8% annual rate, compared with 1.4% from 2005 to 2019

New York Times
August 11, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Neil Irwin For most of the past 15 years, the U.S. economy was mired in a period of low productivity growth. Who would have guessed that the pathway out of it might include a pandemic? Yet that is what the numbers show. Since the second quarter of 2020, labour productivity — the amount of output per hour of work — has risen at a 3.8% annual rate, compared with 1.4% from 2005 to 2019. New data published Tuesday showed the trend...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers