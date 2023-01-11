Will the global slowdown play spoilsport for domestic capital goods firms?

Highlights Capital goods order flows are encouraging so far The third quarter of FY2023 will see all-round improvement in cap goods performance PLI schemes and green strategy will fuel orders for cap goods Global slowdown can impact domestic capex cycle Pent-up demand locally seems to be waning Capacity utilisation is improving but not good enough to drive ordering activity The 34 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Industrials index since mid-June portrays improving investor confidence in the capital goods sector. A significant improvement in demand...