Will the Fed give any clues on its timeline for slowing bond purchases?

Source: Reuters

Federal Reserve officials gather on Tuesday and Wednesday for their first policy meeting since opening the door to an earlier and more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than broadly anticipated. The US central bank surprised investors last month with its “dot plot” of individual interest rate projections, which indicated the possibility of two interest rate increases in 2023, up from zero just three months earlier. Jay Powell, the chair, tried to dissuade market participants from reading too much into these forecasts, emphasising that they...