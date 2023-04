Adrienne Klasa in Paris, Lauren Indvik and Harriet Agnew in London, and Gloria Li in Hong Kong Sharon Wong had decided she had earned a little indulgence as she browsed at Louis Vuitton in La Samaritaine department store, one of Paris’s marquee luxury shopping destinations. “It’s expensive, but I’ve been thinking about it for a few months,” the thirtysomething marketing manager from London said as she examined models of the Petit Sac Plat, a small rectangular bag which costs about €1,500....