Will natural gas give the phenomenal returns it did ahead of the 2022 winter?

Highlights Natural gas prices have dropped by over 90 percent since the peak in August 2022 The sharp drop in demand, combined with high inventories and a mild winter, all led to prices falling for eight consecutive weeks European natural gas prices have seen the longest weekly losing streak in more than six years Gas inventories are comfortably high at 66.71 percent levels The natural gas market has turned on its head since August 2022, when European prices touched Euro 339 per megawatt, to the...